Tris Pharma Promotes Manesh Naidu to Chief Commercial Officer

– Mr. Naidu has an established track record of success with more than two decades of commercial, marketing and business development experience at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies –

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), pain, addiction and neurological disorders, today announced the promotion of Manesh Naidu, MBA, to chief commercial officer. Mr. Naidu previously served as the Company’s vice president of marketing.





“Manesh is a respected leader and experienced commercial executive with a proven track record of effectively managing and expanding brand portfolios to accelerate growth and improve access for patients to important medications,” said Ketan Mehta, founder and CEO at Tris Pharma. “In his time at Tris Pharma, Manesh has consistently demonstrated remarkable leadership in inspiring and unifying teams to deliver excellence and high performance as we collectively advance our mission to improve patient lives.”

In his new role, Mr. Naidu will lead the commercial strategy behind Tris Pharma’s ADHD portfolio to further strengthen its growth and success. His responsibilities will include leading marketing efforts for the Company’s approved medications, business development, sales strategy, market access and pricing, and product lifecycle management.

Before joining Tris Pharma in 2023, Mr. Naidu was the chief marketing officer at Althera Pharmaceutical where he led all marketing functions for the company. Mr. Naidu started his career at McKinsey & Co. and has previously held various commercial leadership positions at Mallinckrodt (formerly Ikaria Inc.), Novartis, Pfizer and Bellerophon Therapeutics where he worked in a range of functions across several therapeutic areas. Mr. Naidu received his Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering and Master of Science in Chemistry from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India, a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I feel privileged to take on the role of chief commercial officer at a pivotal time for Tris Pharma when we’re growing our portfolio of leading ADHD medications and generating new data highlighting the value of our products and unique delivery technology,” said Mr. Naidu. “As we continue our impressive track-record of delivering innovative solutions, I remain focused on expanding patient access to our therapies, broadening our product offerings and strengthening our partnerships. Together with our talented and passionate team, I’m committed to ensuring that our work ultimately has a meaningful impact on the patients, caregivers and healthcare providers we serve.”

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that is applying its drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain and neurological disorders, including addiction and diseases of the central nervous system. Tris is an established commercial organization with a robust portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and a promising pipeline of differentiated, near-term drug candidates. More information is available at www.trispharma.com and on LinkedIn @TrisPharma.

