Tris Pharma Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tris Pharma, Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Tris Pharma and its subsidiaries, including Adneuris Therapeutics and Cranbury Pharmaceuticals. This year, 92% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Tris Pharma stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“When I founded Tris in New Jersey more than 25 years ago, it was with a simple goal: to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients,” said Ketan Mehta, CEO of Tris Pharma. “While the company has grown significantly over the years, that purpose remains at the center of everything we do. It shapes how we innovate, how we work together, and how we support one another. I am especially proud that more than 20 percent of our employees have chosen to build their careers at Tris for over a decade, a reflection of the trust, commitment, and sense of community we have built together. Being named a Great Place to Work is particularly meaningful because it comes directly from our employees. It reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where people can do meaningful work, grow professionally, and feel valued every step of the way.”

Tris has intentionally expanded the ways it supports employees as the company has grown over the past 25 years, guided by the belief that caring for patients begins with caring for the people behind the work. That belief is reflected in investments designed to support employee well-being, professional development, community involvement, and an overall workplace experience where employees can thrive. In the past year, every employee received eight hours of paid volunteer time, complementing a company-wide Volunteer Day and more than 10 events led by Employee Resource Groups. Benefits such as the Leave Supplement Benefit and a year-end paid shutdown support employees through important life moments, while a strong culture of recognition celebrates both everyday contributions and long-term commitment, with employees sharing more than 2,700 peer recognitions and 135 team members reaching 10 or more years of service. Employees also help shape the workplace through quarterly Safety Star Awards, Safe and Sound Week, and the annual Earth Day Clean Up, efforts that helped the company recycle 248 of the 274 tons of waste generated across its operations. By continually adapting its programs to meet employees where they are, Tris is building an environment where people feel valued and supported and can build meaningful, lasting careers.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.trispharma.com/join-us/

About Tris Pharma, Inc.

Tris Pharma, Inc. is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical commercial-stage company that is applying drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, and disorders of the central nervous system into advanced, targeted drug delivery. Tris markets a portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated near-term drug candidates.

For more information, visit www.trispharma.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Cheryl Patnick

Phone: 609-218-8028

Email: cpatnick@trispharma.com

October 14, 2026