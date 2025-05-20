TriLink BioTechnologies® debuts its first mRNA synthesis kit with CleanCap® capping technology; Celebrates launch with kit donations to top academic institutions

New all-in-one IVT kit can deliver up to 2X more mRNA and up to 85% lower dsRNA compared to other kits on the market through streamlined mRNA synthesis with efficient capping, increased yield, reduced dsRNA, and enhanced performance

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriLink BioTechnologies® (TriLink®), a Maravai® LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI), is fueling the future of mRNA research — starting with a significant donation to top academic labs across the U.S. and Europe.

The donation commemorates the launch of TriLink’s first mRNA synthesis kit featuring CleanCap® capping technology, an all-in-one kit with its innovative products in one box at a competitive price. Seven academic institutions will receive ten kits each that can yield up to a combined 250mg of capped mRNAs, enabling and encouraging further discovery and development in the field of mRNA-based medicine.

Labs in academic institutions, such as those listed below, have gratefully accepted the kits donated by TriLink to drive progress in RNA therapeutics and build a strong future for the field.

The Center for RNA Therapeutics at Houston Methodist Research Institute (HMRI)

The Center of RNA Technologies and Therapeutics at UC San Diego

The University Medical Center Utrecht

The University of Oxford

Yale School of Medicine

The new in vitro transcription (IVT) kit will simplify mRNA synthesis and elevate IVT by leveraging TriLink’s high-performing products where users can expect up to 2X more mRNA yield and up to 85% lower dsRNA compared to other kits on the market. The IVT kit components include:

“This launch brings together a powerful suite of novel IVT components that reflect TriLink’s years of experience and innovation in mRNA synthesis,” shared Justin Barbosa, Vice President & General Manager of TriLink Discovery. “By offering all these components in a single kit, we’re simplifying researcher workflow and accelerating discovery. The addition of CleanScript IVT optimization also ensures our customers can generate more high-quality mRNA per reaction — maximizing both efficiency and performance.”

The kit comes ready to use and is the only commercially available IVT kit featuring CleanCap AG (3′ OMe), which is a modified version of the original CleanCap AG with over 95% capping efficiency to improve protein expression. CleanCap co-transcriptional capping provides advantages over legacy capping methods of ARCA or enzymatic by streamlining mRNA manufacturing with fewer steps and handling, thereby saving researchers time and resources.

“This is an important product launch, where we are bringing several technology and process improvements to an integrated IVT kit,” said Trey Martin, CEO of Maravai. “Today we are also making a statement about our commitment to the future of mRNA science. By donating the first new kits to top academic institutions across the U.S. and Europe, we are investing in the next generation of mRNA innovators and empowering groundbreaking research that could lead to the therapies of tomorrow. We are honored to help our field continue to evolve and improve through new innovations and process improvements.”

With more than 25 years of experience in nucleic acid product development and manufacturing, TriLink is a recognized leader in advancing mRNA and oligo-based therapeutic innovation. Its CleanCap AG (3′ OMe) cap analog is used in commercially approved vaccines, of which billion of doses have been administered worldwide with a tremendous safety profile. TriLink’s reagents and services are available for research use only (RUO) and for GMP manufacturing, supporting applications from discovery to commercialization in the genomic space.

If you are interested in research & development collaboration, visit maravai.com/collaborate. To learn more about TriLink’s products and services, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions. TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its patented CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors, and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed, to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders, to enabling future pandemic response plans. For more information about TriLink, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

