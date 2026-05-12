TriHaz Solutions Launches Direct-to-Consumer Sharps Disposal Platform to Meet Rising Demand From GLP-1 Medication Users

Mail-back sharps container systems now available at SharpDisposalContainers.com as millions of Americans begin self-injecting Mounjaro, Zepbound, Wegovy, and Ozempic at home



HUNTSVILLE, AL — May 2026 — TriHaz Solutions, a licensed medical waste management company, has launched Sharps Disposal Containers, a direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform offering FDA-compliant sharps container mail-back disposal systems for home injection users, healthcare facilities, and businesses nationwide.



The launch comes as the number of Americans self-administering injectable medications at home continues to surge, driven largely by the rapid adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonist medications including Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic. An estimated 12 million Americans are currently prescribed GLP-1 medications, with that number projected to grow significantly as indications expand beyond type 2 diabetes and obesity into cardiovascular risk reduction, sleep apnea, and other conditions.



"Every one of those patients produces sharps waste every week that has to go somewhere safe," said Forrest Webber of TriHaz Solutions. "Most people starting a GLP-1 medication for the first time have never had to dispose of a needle before. They don't know the rules, they don't have a sharps container, and their local disposal options are limited or confusing. We built this platform to solve that problem with a simple mail-back system."



The Home Sharps Disposal Gap



While pharmaceutical manufacturers including Novo Nordisk offer free sharps containers through programs like the NovoCare Drug Disposal Program, these programs are limited to specific manufacturer products, require patients to complete order forms and wait for fulfillment, and operate on the manufacturer's timeline rather than the patient's.



Independent mail-back sharps disposal systems offer patients a faster, more flexible alternative. Each system from Sharps Disposal Containers includes an FDA-compliant puncture-resistant container, a prepaid return shipping box, certified medical waste treatment at a licensed facility, and a certificate of destruction — with no contracts, no monthly fees, and no manufacturer restrictions.



"A mail-back system works for everything in your medicine cabinet — Mounjaro pens, insulin syringes, Wegovy pens, lancets — all in one container," Webber said. "You're not locked into one manufacturer's program or one medication."



Medication-Specific Disposal Resources



In addition to the ecommerce platform, Sharps Disposal Containers has published a library of medication-specific disposal guides addressing the most common questions from new injection users:



• How to Dispose of Mounjaro Pens Safely



• How to Dispose of Zepbound Pens Safely



• How to Dispose of Wegovy Pens Safely



• How to Dispose of Ozempic Pens Safely



• How to Dispose of Needles at Home Safely



Each guide covers the specific pen format, manufacturer disposal instructions, container sizing recommendations, and available disposal methods including mail-back, community drop-off, and manufacturer programs.



Expanding Into Chemotherapy Waste Disposal



The platform also offers trace chemotherapy waste disposal containers for healthcare facilities, including oncology clinics, infusion centers, and specialty pharmacies. These RCRA-compliant mail-back systems provide an alternative to traditional scheduled pickup services for facilities generating trace chemo waste.



About TriHaz Solutions



TriHaz Solutions is a medical waste management company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. The company provides regulated medical waste disposal, sharps management, compliance consulting, and related services to healthcare facilities, dental offices, veterinary clinics, and businesses. Sharps Disposal Containers (sharpsdisposalcontainers.com) is a TriHaz Solutions property.



About Sharps Disposal Containers



Sharps Disposal Containers provides FDA-compliant sharps container mail-back disposal systems for home users, healthcare professionals, and businesses across the United States. Systems are available in seven sizes ranging from 1.4 quart to 18 gallon, with subscription options for recurring disposal needs. The platform also offers trace chemotherapy waste disposal systems for clinical settings.



Media Contact:



Forrest Webber



TriHaz Solutions



forrest@trihazsolutions.com



(256) 464-2546



3445 Stanwood Blvd NE, Huntsville, AL 35811

