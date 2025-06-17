TrialAssure Enhances REGISTRY Platform with AI-Powered Protocol Parsing to Streamline Global Clinical Trial Registration

BOSTON (June 17, 2025) – TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, announced today a significant upgrade to its REGISTRY platform. For the first time, REGISTRY now includes artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that automate and accelerate clinical trial registration and results disclosure by extracting structured data directly from unstructured protocol documents. This enhancement marks the first instance of embedded AI within the REGISTRY platform.

REGISTRY’s new AI functionality intelligently populates key clinical trial registration fields required by systems such as ClinicalTrials.gov. These fields range from basic free-text entries like clinical study descriptions to more complex, structured elements such as study design, participant groups, outcome measures, and associated interventions.

Powered by unique prompts designed to extract relevant data, the system does not generate new content or retain user data for model training to maintain strict security and compliance protocols. AI populates the required registration fields and maintains full field validation that adhere to registry requirements. It also allows teams to review and revise information before submission. This mirrors existing quality control and approval workflows, ensuring that each record meets organizational and regulatory standards.

Measurable improvements in cost, quality, and delivery can be expected, with key benefits that include the following:

● Time savings: AI reduces manual effort in entering clinical trial data, helping Sponsors meet health authority registration timelines.

● Improved accuracy: AI auto populates key clinical trial registration fields based on protocol source material, reducing input errors and inconsistencies.

● Regulatory readiness: Built-in validation checks help reduce common system warnings or submission issues.

● Security and control: All AI tasks are transactional and user-reviewed before submission, maintaining data governance.

“We designed this AI upgrade within REGISTRY to help Sponsors, CROs, and academic researchers reduce risk, improve accuracy, and accelerate clinical trial disclosure and transparency worldwide,” said Zach Weingarden, MS, Director of AI Technology & Applications at TrialAssure. “It was built to support both large-scale operations and lean academic teams, giving every user a better tool to register clinical studies more effectively.”

By reducing the need for manual data entry and offering smart validation aligned with global compliance rules through AI, REGISTRY significantly cuts the time it takes to prepare and register clinical trials. This helps users meet tight regulatory timelines and improves opportunities for earlier participant recruitment in clinical trials.

Integrated Support for CTIS and Document Anonymization

One area of growing complexity is the European Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS), which combines trial registration, regulatory submission, and public release of documentation into a single framework. TrialAssure REGISTRY’s AI upgrade supports this shift by streamlining data capture and enabling faster, more compliant submissions.

As regulatory expectations evolve, TrialAssure’s broader platform helps Sponsors prepare for full compliance. REGISTRY integrates seamlessly with TrialAssure ANONYMIZE®, which can support CTIS-related submissions by redacting or anonymizing required documents, data, and images before public release.

Weingarden added, “As one of our flagship tools, ANONYMIZE has already proven itself as a trusted solution for data, document, and image anonymization. Bringing it into the REGISTRY workflow adds another layer of efficiency that helps Sponsors meet CTIS and global disclosure standards with greater confidence and significantly less manual effort.”

TrialAssure continues to evolve its life science technology to anticipate industry needs. This AI-powered enhancement of REGISTRY connects to TrialAssure’s broader Design for Transparency™ framework, which prioritizes upfront clarity, regulatory alignment, and responsible data sharing.

Visit TrialAssure in booth #3049 at the BIO International Convention 2025 this week at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center to speak more, or request a demo at https://www.trialassure.com/software/registry/.

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information, visit www.trialassure.com.

Media Contacts

Don F. McLean, dmclean@trialassure.com

+1-734-716-4182

