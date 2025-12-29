Tri-City Cardiology Announces Care Team Growth

Pheonix-Based Cardiology Group Continues to Expand Access to Care Across Valley

PHOENIX, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-City Cardiology, a Phoenix-based cardiology group among the largest and most respected in the country, has expanded its care team to include Dr. Olubadewa A. Fatunde and Dr. Umashankar Lakshmanadoss. This growth strengthens Tri-City's ability to deliver high quality cardiology care and exceptional service to patients across the Phoenix valley.

"These additions deepen our bench where precision matters most, the rhythms that keep life moving," said Tri-City CEO Gregg Florentin. "By pairing advanced therapies with compassionate guidance, we help patients and families navigate complex decisions with confidence and clarity."

Joining San Tan Valley and Pecos clinics, Dr. Olubadewa A. Fatunde is board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine and is board-eligible in Cardiac Electrophysiology. He has a distinguished background in clinical medicine and public health. Dr. Fatunde completed his general cardiology and clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowships at Mayo Clinic Arizona, where he was active in research and education, achieving the rank of assistant professor of medicine. Dr. Fatunde completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Northeast/CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he served as chief resident and chaired the Code Blue Subcommittee. Dr. Fatunde completed his medical degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and holds a Master of Public Health from The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice.

Dr. Fatunde specializes in ablation of supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), using radiofrequency ablation. He also has extensive experience using pulsed field ablation for atrial fibrillation. Further, Dr. Fatunde has expertise in implanting and managing pacemakers, defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization devices, as well as Watchman left atrial appendage occlusion devices. Dr. Fatunde brings a global perspective and a deep dedication to culturally competent care. He is proud to serve the Phoenix community, providing specialized care in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders, and is committed to empowering patients through compassionate care, innovation, and education.

Known professionally as Dr. Uma Laks, Dr. Lakshmanadoss brings more than a decade of experience treating patients with complex cardiac arrhythmias. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, and is a Fellow of both the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society—distinctions that reflect his expertise, leadership, and dedication to excellence in cardiovascular care. After completing advanced electrophysiology training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Dr. Laks established himself as a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation, ventricular arrhythmias, and complex conduction abnormalities.

He specializes in catheter ablation procedures for both atrial and ventricular tachycardias and is among the early adopters of Zero-Fluoroscopy (Zero-Fluoro) ablation techniques, safely performing procedures without radiation exposure for more than a decade. He also has extensive experience with pacemakers—including traditional systems, conduction system pacing, and leadless pacemakers—as well as implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), offering comprehensive device-based solutions for patients with rhythm and heart failure conditions.

Dr. Lakshmanadoss is widely respected for his patient-centered philosophy, grounded in empathy, respect, and individualized care. His commitment to service extends well beyond the hospital setting.

Following the devastating earthquake in Haiti, Dr. Lakshmanadoss volunteered his medical expertise on the ground, spending two weeks in the immediate aftermath of the disaster caring for patients under extreme conditions. Working alongside international relief teams, he provided critical medical support to underserved communities during one of the most challenging humanitarian crises of the decade.

"That experience reinforced why I chose medicine," said Dr. Lakshmanadoss. "No matter the setting, every patient deserves dignity, compassion, and the very best care we can provide."

Since 1977, Tri-City Cardiology has collaborated with East Valley hospitals to integrate state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic services, ensuring continuity and excellence in patient care. With over 42 board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners, we provide expert diagnosis, treatment, and preventive care for a wide range of cardiovascular conditions. Patient satisfaction is at the heart of our mission, every visit is designed to produce a positive, reassuring experience. For more information, visit tricitycardiology.com.

