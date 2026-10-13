Trevi Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted at the CHEST 2026 Annual Meeting

Professor Philip Molyneaux will present on the patient-reported outcomes from the Phase 2b CORAL trial of nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy oral nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that results from the Phase 2b CORAL trial were accepted as an oral presentation at the CHEST 2026 Annual Meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians, taking place from October 18 – 21, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Abstract: Patient-Reported Outcomes Show Early and Sustained Improvement Following Nalbuphine Extended-Release in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Experiencing Chronic Cough

Oral Presentation Session: 4175 – ILD: Treatment Updates

Date & Time: October 20, 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MST

Location: Phoenix Convention Center Exhibit Hall Rapid Fire Area 2D

Presenter: Philip Molyneaux, MD, PhD

Registration Details

About the Phase 2b CORAL Trial

The Phase 2b Cough Reduction in IPF with nalbuphine ER (CORAL) trial was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm trial evaluating three doses of nalbuphine ER (27 mg, 54 mg, and 108 mg twice daily) compared to placebo for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with IPF over a 6-week treatment period. 165 patients with IPF chronic cough were randomized 1:1:1:1 to one of three nalbuphine ER dose groups or placebo with an initial 2-week titration period to the target dose followed by 4 weeks of fixed dosing. The primary efficacy endpoint for the trial was the relative change in 24-hour cough frequency (coughs per hour), as determined by an objective cough monitor, for the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population at the end of Week 6 versus Baseline for nalbuphine ER compared to placebo. The mITT population consisted of all patients who were randomized and received at least one dose of study drug or placebo.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC). In clinical trials, Haduvio showed a statistically-significant reduction in cough frequency, consistent across baseline cough frequencies, and showed improvements in patient-reported outcomes, in both patients with IPF-related chronic cough and in patients with RCC. Haduvio is believed to act on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), targeting opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling chronic cough. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough in patients with IPF and non-IPF ILD is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. There are ~140,000 U.S. patients with IPF, and two-thirds of these patients are faced with uncontrolled chronic cough. Additionally, there are ~228,000 U.S. patients with non-IPF ILD, with 50-60% having uncontrolled chronic cough. The impact of chronic cough is significant, with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough, and any associated damage, may lead to a higher risk of morbidity and mortality, including worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, increased respiratory hospitalizations, and a decline in patients' quality of life.

RCC is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. RCC is defined as a persistent cough lasting >8 weeks despite treatment for an underlying condition (i.e., asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease, non-asthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis, upper airway cough syndrome, or post-nasal drip) and includes unexplained chronic cough. There are ~2-3 million U.S. patients with RCC, and it is believed to be associated with cough reflex hypersensitivity involving both the central and peripheral nervous systems. RCC is highly debilitating and may impact patients physically, psychologically, and socially.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact

Jonathan Carlson

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

(203) 654 3286

IR@trevitx.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com