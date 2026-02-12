Trethera to Highlight Clinical Momentum and Indication Expansion at Biocom Global Partnering & Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trethera Corporation (“Trethera”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces an upcoming presentation at the 16th Annual Biocom Global Partnering and Investor Conference (“Biocom”).

Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Treatment of Cancer and Autoimmune Disease with a Clinical Stage, Orphan Drug Designated, First-in-Class Deoxycytidine Kinase Inhibitor

Track B, Novel Therapeutics Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 |1:30PM – 2:00 PM

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 |1:30PM – 2:00 PM Location: The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California



Biocom selected Trethera as a featured presenter following a strong close to 2025, highlighted by the successful completion of its Phase 1 solid tumor dose escalation trial and FDA Fast Track designation for prostate cancer. A favorable safety profile has been established with evidence of target engagement and early clinical activity. These results position Trethera’s lead drug, TRE-515, to advance as a multi-indication program across both oncology and autoimmune diseases. Ongoing preclinical, clinical and translational work is expected to inform upcoming indication expansion and next stage clinical trials.

“The potential for TRE-515 to treat a broad spectrum of diseases creates a pipeline-in-a-product approach that reduces overall development risk,” said Dr. Ken Schultz, Trethera Chairman and CEO. “Completing oncology dose escalation was a pivotal milestone that positions Trethera to advance parallel clinical development efforts and efficiently expand patient trials. This conference comes at an ideal time as Trethera transitions from dose finding to indication expansion and the next phase of clinical growth.”

Biocom convenes more than 500 institutional investors and senior executives from leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations across more than 20 countries. The conference features a highly curated program of podium presentations, panel discussions with industry thought leaders, and targeted partnering meetings, making it a premier forum for strategic dialogue and deal formation in the global life sciences ecosystem.





Figure 1: Biochemical pathways for the supply of deoxyribonucleoside triphosphate pools. TRE-515 blocks the salvage pathway, which becomes upregulated during cancer growth and autoimmune disease.

About Trethera

Trethera is a clinical stage, privately held, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the development of novel treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancers. Founded by prominent UCLA scientists, Trethera is led by experienced management and board members. Trethera's innovative approach to targeting nucleotide metabolism led to the development of TRE-515, an orally administered capsule. TRE-515 is a first-in-class clinical stage drug that inhibits deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), the rate-limiting enzyme in the nucleoside salvage pathway, one of two biosynthetic pathways that generate DNA precursors. It is believed that some forms of cancer may be preferentially dependent on the salvage pathway to support tumor growth, and certain autoimmune diseases might also respond to TRE-515 treatment. The FDA has designated TRE-515 a Fast Track drug for prostate cancer and an Orphan Drug for two autoimmune neurologic diseases. Trethera is developing TRE-515 for use as a monotherapy or in combination to precisely target a metabolic vulnerability of cancer or autoimmune diseases that will transform outcomes for patients.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

