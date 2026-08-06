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Travere Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - August 5, 2026

August 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference
Presenting on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference
Wednesday, September 9, 2026

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Presenting on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.


Contacts

Investors:
888-969-7879
ir@travere.com

Media:
888-969-7879
mediarelations@travere.com

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