Travere Therapeutics Enters Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Everest Medicines for Civorebrutinib a Potential Best-in-Class BTK Inhibitor for Rare Kidney Diseases

Civorebrutinib is an investigational oral, covalent reversible BTK inhibitor designed to provide differentiated efficacy, safety and convenience in immune-mediated kidney diseases

Civorebrutinib adds pipeline-in-a-product potential across multiple rare kidney diseases, expanding and diversifying Travere’s pipeline

Company to host conference call June 2, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TVTX--Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Everest Medicines for the development and commercialization of civorebrutinib (also known as EVER001), a potential best-in-class oral, covalent reversible Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor in all markets outside China and certain countries in East and Southeast Asia.

“Civorebrutinib represents a strategic and complementary addition to our rare kidney disease portfolio, with the potential to become a best-in-class therapy across multiple immune-mediated rare kidney diseases,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Patients living with rare kidney diseases still face significant unmet need, and we believe the progress made to date in IgAN and FSGS is only the beginning of what is possible for these communities. Travere has helped to deliver important firsts in these diseases, and we believe our expertise, infrastructure and deep commitment to the rare kidney community position us well to continue advancing innovation for patients. With proof-of-concept data in primary membranous nephropathy, a differentiated profile as an oral, reversible BTK inhibitor, and expected broad mechanistic applicability across diseases such as immune-mediated FSGS, minimal change disease and beyond, we believe civorebrutinib has the potential to meaningfully advance the treatment paradigm for rare kidney disease patients.”

“This collaboration with Travere brings together deep expertise in kidney disease development and commercialization and we look forward to advancing civorebrutinib in primary membranous nephropathy, immune-mediated FSGS, and minimal change disease, delivering transformative therapies for patients with serious kidney diseases worldwide,” said Mr. Yifang Wu, Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines. “As a differentiated, potential best-in-class therapy, civorebrutinib has demonstrated encouraging efficacy in primary membranous nephropathy. With its highly selective and reversible covalent mechanism of action, it is well positioned to advance in development across multiple immune-mediated kidney indications. Everest remains committed to our dual-engine strategy of business development partnerships and in-house R&D. This collaboration will accelerate the global development and potential commercialization of civorebrutinib, expanding its clinical and future commercial value in autoimmune kidney diseases and the ability to deliver more innovative treatment options to patients.”

Civorebrutinib is an investigational oral, covalent reversible BTK inhibitor designed to provide differentiated efficacy, safety and convenience for patients with rare, immune-mediated kidney diseases, including primary membranous nephropathy (PMN), with planned evaluation in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), minimal change disease (MCD) and potentially additional indications. BTK is a key mediator of B-cell receptor signaling and plays an important role in B-cell activation, maturation, proliferation, and differentiation into antibody-producing cells.

In immune-mediated kidney diseases, B-cell activation and autoantibody production are believed to contribute directly to kidney injury. Civorebrutinib has demonstrated proof of concept in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of patients with PMN. The previously reported Phase 1/2 data demonstrated rapid and sustained reductions in anti-PLA2R autoantibodies and proteinuria, with high rates of immunologic and clinical remission and stable kidney function through 52 weeks of follow-up. Civorebrutinib has been generally well tolerated throughout the development program to date.

As innovation in rare kidney diseases continues to accelerate, patients still face significant unmet need and limited treatment options across many serious conditions. Civorebrutinib has the potential to serve as a pipeline-in-a-product across multiple immune-mediated kidney diseases. Travere plans to investigate civorebrutinib in PMN, immune-mediated FSGS and MCD, with the potential for additional indications. These diseases share immune-mediated mechanisms that can lead to glomerular damage, resulting in proteinuria and impaired kidney function that may ultimately require dialysis or transplant. Civorebrutinib may also broaden future treatment approaches in FSGS, where both nephroprotective and targeted immune control approaches may play important roles.

Under the terms of the agreement, Everest will receive an upfront payment of $112.5 million in exchange for granting Travere exclusive development and commercialization rights for civorebrutinib in all markets outside of China and certain countries in East and Southeast Asia. Everest is also eligible to receive up to approximately $1.03 billion in additional cash payments tied to specified clinical development, regulatory and commercial milestones across up to five indications. Travere will also pay tiered royalties on future sales in its licensed territories, ranging from high single-digit to double-digit percentages based on annual net sales thresholds. The license agreement will become effective upon satisfaction of customary conditions, including expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.

Conference Call Information

Travere Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, dial +1 (833) 461-5787 (U.S.) or +1 (585) 542-9983 (International), conference ID 574 733 925 shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.

About Civorebrutinib

Civorebrutinib (also known as EVER001) is a next-generation covalent reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor in development globally for the treatment of renal diseases. BTK is an essential component of the B-cell receptor signaling pathways that regulate the survival, activation, proliferation, and differentiation of B lymphocytes. Targeting BTK with small molecule inhibitors has been demonstrated to be an effective treatment option for B-cell autoimmune diseases.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies.

The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus include CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic), autoimmune, ophthalmology and critical care. Everest Medicines has developed a fully integrated commercialization platform that combines omnichannel commercial capabilities with end-to-end product lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the Company is advancing its existing pipeline, including mRNA in vivo CAR-T and mRNA cancer vaccines, while selectively expanding into additional high-value therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential, and accelerating its global expansion. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words “on-track,” “positioned,” “look forward to,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to: statements regarding the Company's beliefs about the future potential of its pipeline and portfolio; statements regarding the Company's capabilities, competitive positioning, and strategic plans; statements and expectations regarding the potential of civorebrutinib to serve as a pipeline-in-a-product and to potentially become a best-in-class therapy across multiple immune-mediated kidney diseases, and its potential to provide differentiated efficacy, safety and convenience for the indications described herein; statements and expectations regarding the expected broad mechanistic applicability across diseases; statements and expectations regarding future treatment approaches and paradigms; statements and expectations regarding the clinical studies and data described herein; statements and expectations regarding potential future payments (including upfront, milestone and royalty payments) and, as applicable, the potential achievement and timing thereof; statements and expectations regarding the activities of the Company’s partners and collaborators; and statements related to the estimated sizes of patient populations. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to the license agreement with Everest, including the ability of the parties to obtain required regulatory approvals and satisfy other applicable conditions, and the ability of the Company to successfully advance the product through clinical trials toward potential future regulatory approval. The Company also faces risks and uncertainties related to its business and finances in general, the success of its commercial products, risks and uncertainties associated with its preclinical and clinical stage pipeline, risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory review and approval process, risks and uncertainties associated with enrollment of clinical trials for rare diseases, and risks that ongoing or planned clinical trials may not succeed or may be delayed for safety, regulatory or other reasons. Specifically, the Company faces risks associated with the commercial launch of FILSPARI in FSGS and the ongoing commercialization in IgAN, the timing and potential outcome of its and its partners’ clinical studies, market acceptance of its commercial products including efficacy, safety, price, reimbursement, and benefit over competing therapies, risks related to the challenges of manufacturing scale-up, risks associated with the successful development and execution of commercial strategies for such products, including FILSPARI, and risks and uncertainties related to the current administration, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to tariffs and the funding, staffing and prioritization of resources at government agencies including the FDA. The Company also faces the risk that it will be unable to raise additional funding that may be required to complete development of any or all of its product candidates, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions; risks relating to the Company’s dependence on contractors for clinical drug supply and commercial manufacturing; uncertainties relating to patent protection and exclusivity periods and intellectual property rights of third parties; risks associated with regulatory interactions; and risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products, including current and potential future generic competition with certain of the Company’s products, including potential ANDA filings or patent challenges, and technological changes that may limit demand for the Company’s products. The Company also faces additional risks associated with global and macroeconomic conditions, including health epidemics and pandemics, including risks related to potential disruptions to clinical trials, commercialization activity, supply chain, and manufacturing operations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including under the heading “Risk Factors”, as included in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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