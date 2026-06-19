Transpire Bio to Present at the 2026 BIO International Convention

SUNRISE, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transpire Bio Inc., an integrated, U.S.-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, LaDuane Clifton, will present a company overview at the 2026 BIO International Convention. The convention will take place from June 22-25 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Mr. Clifton's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 3:00 PM in Theater 1.

During the event, Transpire Bio's leadership team will be actively connecting with global biotech innovators and potential strategic partners. The company is seeking to leverage its unparalleled innovation engine, specialized teams, and complex U.S.-based manufacturing infrastructure to help partners unlock new pipeline opportunities, rescue struggling oral drug candidates, and develop novel inhaled assets.

Parties interested in exploring co-development opportunities or scheduling a meeting with Transpire Bio management at the convention can reach out via the BIO Partnering™ or at investors@transpirebio.com.

About Transpire Bio Inc.



Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated U.S.-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio is innovating by applying its deep inhalation drug formulation and delivery expertise to respiratory and systemic diseases where currently available options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry-powder inhalers and soft-mist inhalers, and is progressing a pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, Obesity, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis, and Glioblastoma. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com.

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SOURCE Transpire Bio