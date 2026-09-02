Transpire Bio to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences During September 2026

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transpire Bio, a U.S.-based clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in two leading healthcare investor conferences during September 2026:

Cantor 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wed., Sep. 9, 2026. R. LaDuane Clifton, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Abhishek Gupta, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees.









R. LaDuane Clifton, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Abhishek Gupta, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees. Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA, on Thur., Sep. 10, 2026, with corporate presentation at 8:45 a.m. ET. Mr. Clifton and Dr. Mark Lepore, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated, US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients' lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers and soft mist inhalers which enable its advancing pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines. Transpire Bio's pipeline includes innovative inhalation medicines for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, Obesity, and Central Nervous System (CNS) indications. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com

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SOURCE Transpire Bio