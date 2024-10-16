SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Transpire Bio Strengthens Leadership Team with New Appointments to Lead Commercialization, Quality Assurance, and Manufacturing

October 15, 2024 | 
2 min read

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio, an integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced the addition of three distinguished biopharma industry executives to its leadership team. Joining Transpire Bio are Stuart Loesch as Chief Commercial Officer, Todd Sunstrom as Head of Quality Assurance, and Timothy Lutz as Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations.

“With the recent expansion of our research and manufacturing capabilities, it is the perfect time to bring additional expertise to our leadership team in the critical areas of commercialization, quality assurance, and manufacturing,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio. “Stuart, Todd, and Tim are all accomplished leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, and I am excited to welcome them to the Transpire Bio team. Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases with high unmet medical needs.”

Mr. Loesch is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with extensive experience in both the branded and consumer product sectors, with a particular focus on the allergy, asthma, and COPD therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Transpire Bio, Mr. Loesch served as President and Chief Commercial Officer at Intrommune Therapeutics. He began his career at GlaxoSmithKline, where he successfully led the launch of several innovative products for allergy, asthma, and COPD. Throughout his career, Mr. Loesch also held senior leadership roles at Altana Pharmaceuticals, Nycomed, Schering-Plough, Merck, Teva, and Meda Pharmaceuticals, where he led the North American business.

Mr. Sunstrom brings extensive experience in Manufacturing and Quality Assurance across both small-molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics, as well as significant experience across all types of formulations including inhalation products. Mr. Sunstrom joins Transpire Bio from Syncromune, where he served as Vice President for Quality Assurance. Previously he was at Goodwin Biotechnology, where he was Associate Vice President for Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs.

Mr. Lutz possesses a broad range of knowledge in Manufacturing, Validation, Engineering and Quality Control, with additional skills in human resource management, site and process management, capital and operating budget administration, and effective documentation. Before joining Transpire Bio, Mr. Lutz served as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations at ProKidney, Chief Manufacturing Officer at MATICA Biotechnology, and Head of Cell Therapy at LONZA Biologics.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Weston, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio is developing multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers, and soft-mist inhalers. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com.

Contacts:

Corporate

info@transpirebio.com
+1 954.908.2233

Investors
Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

Florida People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Carlos Doti, vice president and head of medical affairs for the U.S. oncology business unit at AstraZeneca
People
From Argentina to America: A Physician’s Journey to Pharma and AstraZeneca
October 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City
Business
Activist Investor Starboard Carves $1B Stake in Pfizer, Enlists Former CEO for Help
October 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
rear view businesswoman standing on wooden pier and looking to sea business and challenge crisis bankruptcy concept horizontal full length vector illustration
People
Lykos CEO to Resign After FDA Rejection of MDMA Therapy, Layoffs
September 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
C-suite
BioMarin Brings on Roche, Amgen Alums in Executive Restructuring
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac