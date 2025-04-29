Transneural Therapeutics Appoints CNS Drug Development Expert, Mark A. Demitrack, MD, as Chief Research and Development Officer

Accomplished physician-scientist brings more than 30 years of industry leadership experience and CNS drug development expertise.

SEATTLE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transneural Therapeutics, Inc. (Transneural), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to transform the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases with novel neuroplastogens, announced the appointment of Mark A. Demitrack, MD, as Chief Research and Development Officer.

"Mark is a highly accomplished leader with unparalleled scientific and clinical development expertise specific to neuropsychiatry," said Charmaine Lykins, Chief Executive Officer of Transneural Therapeutics. "I am excited to welcome Mark to the team. He has a comprehensive command of all phases of drug development and a track record that includes multiple drug approvals. Mark's leadership will be invaluable to our efforts to progress our pipeline assets, including the development of TN-001 for depression and PTSD."

Dr. Demitrack is an accomplished, internationally recognized neuropsychiatrist with deep expertise in innovative clinical research and strategic business planning. His over 30 years of industry experience includes Chief Medical Officer roles at Trevena and Neuronetics, where he led the clinical development program and successful launch of the NeuroStar TMS Therapy System for treatment resistant major depression. Dr. Demitrack also served as Medical Director of the New Antidepressant Team at Lilly where he led the development and original NDA submission for the antidepressant, duloxetine (Cymbalta).

"It's an exciting time to join Transneural as we advance our lead candidate, TN-001, a novel therapeutic that could provide meaningful relief to people living with MDD and PTSD," said Mark A. Demitrack, MD, Chief Research and Development Officer of Transneural Therapeutics. "I look forward to building our research and development organization and partnering with an experienced team of neuroscience leaders focused on bringing new and potentially better treatment options to people living with these debilitating conditions."

Dr. Demitrack was a faculty member of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Michigan Medical School, where he received federal grant funding in clinical research investigations studying the neuroendocrine pathophysiology of mood and related disorders. He has published over 100 articles, book chapters and reviews and is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, as well as a Member of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology.

Dr. Demitrack received a BA in Physics from Columbia University, and his MD from the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He completed psychiatry residency training at UCSF and received research fellowship training at the NIMH.

About Transneural

Transneural is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases with novel neuroplastogens. In development for MDD and PTSD, Transneural's lead asset, TN-001, is a dual 5-HT 2A partial agonist/5-HT 2B antagonist with serotonergic receptor engagement tailored to deliver rapid and enduring antidepressant efficacy rivaling psychedelic treatment, but without hallucinations or dissociative effects.

