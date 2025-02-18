ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. TransMedics management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 11:50 a.m. EST and virtually at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. EST.

Event: TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Monday, March 3, 2025

Date:

Time: 11:50 a.m. EST

Event: Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

Monday, March 17, 2025

Date:

Time: 9:20 a.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/. The Company’s standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

Andover, Massachusetts

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

332-895-3222

Investors@transmedics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-present-at-upcoming-march-investor-conferences-302379372.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.