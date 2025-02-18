SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TransMedics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

February 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. TransMedics management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 11:50 a.m. EST and virtually at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. EST.

Event: TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 11:50 a.m. EST

Event: Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Time: 9:20 a.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/. The Company’s standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

332-895-3222

Investors@transmedics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-present-at-upcoming-march-investor-conferences-302379372.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac