TransCode Therapeutics Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Dr. Michel Janicot as Senior Development Officer

Accomplished drug development leader to advance TransCode's mission of defeating cancer through RNA innovation and translational excellence

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), an immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapy company with a focus on treating advanced malignancy, announced today the appointment of Dr. Michel Janicot, Ph.D., as consultant Senior Development Officer. Dr. Janicot brings more than 35 years of experience in pharmaceutical research, preclinical, and early clinical drug development across oncology and other therapeutic areas. He will serve initially on a part-time basis.

"Michel's extensive leadership in drug development will strengthen and guide our efforts as TransCode advances its growing oncology pipeline," said Philippe P. Calais, Chief Executive Officer of TransCode Therapeutics. "His expertise in RNA biology and oncology strategy will be instrumental in advancing TTX-MC138 and Seviprotimut-L— our two lead programs in our mission to deliver transformative treatments for metastatic and recurrent cancers."

Dr. Janicot holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry (Molecular and Cellular Biology) from Université Paris VII in France and completed postdoctoral research at The Johns Hopkins University in the Department of Biological Chemistry under Dr. M. Daniel Lane. He began his industry career at Rhône-Poulenc Rorer, followed by senior leadership positions at Janssen Pharmaceutica, where he led preclinical and translational development programs across oncology, immunology, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Since 2012, Dr. Janicot has served as Founder and Managing Director of JMi ONConsulting, a Brussels-based firm specializing in strategic support and portfolio management for early-stage pharmaceutical development. Through JMi ONConsulting, he has advised leading biotechnology companies in Europe and the U.S. on oncology R&D, preclinical and clinical strategy, and business development initiatives. He also co-founded the aPODD Foundation, a UK-based nonprofit dedicated to accelerating pediatric oncology drug development.

"I am thrilled to join TransCode at such a pivotal stage in its growth," said Dr. Janicot. "The company's pioneering pipeline and RNA platform offers a unique opportunity to intercept key drivers of advanced cancers."As Senior Development Officer Dr. Janicot will support strategic R&D initiatives and contribute to the clinical development strategy for TransCode's investigational oncology programs as they advance toward late stage clinical trials.

Dr. Janicot is also a member of multiple international scientific boards and has authored or co-authored over 360 invited lectures, patents, book chapters, and peer-reviewed publications. His professional expertise spans discovery, preclinical dossier preparation (CTA/IND), early clinical development, translational medicine, and strategic partnering.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapy company with a focus on treating advanced malignancy. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's R&D initiatives and clinical development strategy, the Company's oncology pipeline and Dr. Michel Janicot's new role at the Company. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of clinical trials will not be consistent with TransCode's preclinical studies or expectations or with results from previous clinical trials; risks associated with the conduct of clinical trials; risks associated with TransCode's financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode's ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode's planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode's dependence on third parties; and risks associated with geopolitical events and pandemics, including global pandemics and military actions. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode's actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in TransCode's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, TransCode's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

