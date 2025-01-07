Trailhead Biosystems Welcomes Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann, MD to Its Board of Directors

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailhead Biosystems, a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in the development of iPSC-derived human cells for drug discovery and cell therapy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hofmann brings 30 years of experience in medicine, medical research, corporate strategy, financing, and operational management in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hofmann to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Jan Jensen, CEO of Trailhead Biosystems. “His extensive medical and scientific background, combined with operational expertise and strategic vision, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our cell-based therapeutic solutions. Dr. Hofmann’s insights will help guide our efforts to bring cutting-edge treatments to patients worldwide.”

Dr. Hofmann began his career at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, where he contributed to the development of early retrovirus-based gene therapy systems. He later joined Novartis, where he held a series of commercial positions of increasing seniority. Subsequently he moved to Fresenius Group, taking on top executive roles including CEO of subsidiaries, corporate M&A and VC, and technology and innovation management. As an entrepreneur, Dr. Hofmann has founded companies and extends his expertise to community settings by guiding nonprofit institutions. He holds a medical doctorate (MD) from the University of Heidelberg, Germany and an executive management degree (PMD) from Harvard Business School.

“I am honored to join the board of such a forward-thinking company,” said Dr. Hofmann. “Trailhead clearly has a leading approach with the potential to dramatically scale cell-based therapies and research tools. Its proprietary technology platform ‘High-Dimensional Design of Experiments’ (HD-DoE®) is the most systematic industrial platform that enables the creation of new cell-based assets in this field.”

Trailhead Biosystems is dedicated to revolutionizing medical research and the field of regenerative medicine by developing specialized, high-quality iPSC-derived human cells for drug discovery and cell-based therapies. The addition of Dr. Hofmann to the Board of Directors underscores Trailhead’s commitment to commercial and scientific excellence as it expands on its mission to advance healthcare through scientific innovation.

