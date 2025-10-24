News
Trailhead Biosystems
Press Releases
Trailhead Biosystems® Expands Human Cell-Based Product Line with iPSC-Derived A9 Dopaminergic Neurons
July 23, 2025
Press Releases
Trailhead Biosystems Announces David Llewellyn, PhD, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer
May 20, 2025
Press Releases
Trailhead Biosystems Welcomes Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann, MD to Its Board of Directors
January 7, 2025
Press Releases
Trailhead Biosystems Announces Joshua Snow as Chief Commercial Officer
September 16, 2024
BioMidwest
Trailhead Biosystems Raises $10 Million to Accelerate Growth
October 11, 2022
BioMidwest
Trailhead Biosystems Raises $6.6 Million in Series A Financing
November 10, 2020
BioMidwest
Trailhead Biosystems Participates In $300 Million Consortium, The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI)
January 6, 2017
JOBS
