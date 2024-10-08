Tourmaline Bio Announces Formation of Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board

– Tourmaline assembles leading experts to support the development of pacibekitug for cardiovascular diseases –



NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the formation of its Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board (CV SAB). The CV SAB is expected to provide strategic guidance and expertise as Tourmaline advances its pacibekitug cardiovascular diseases program, including the TRANQUILITY Phase 2 clinical trial that commenced earlier this year and for which Tourmaline continues to expect topline data in the first half of 2025.

The CV SAB brings together academic and industry veterans with significant experience in cardiovascular medicine, clinical trial design and execution, and therapeutic innovation. Their insights and guidance are expected to be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of Tourmaline’s cardiovascular program as the company prepares for Phase 3 clinical trial readiness in 2025, supporting efforts to redefine standards of care for high-risk cardiovascular disease patients.

Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board Members:

Joshua Beckman, MD, MSc – UT Southwestern Medical Center

Marc Bonaca, MD, MPH – University of Colorado, CPC Clinical Research

Robin Choudhury, MA, DM, FRCP – University of Oxford

Douglas L. Mann, MD – Washington University School of Medicine

James Min, MD – Cleerly, Inc.

Pradeep Natarajan, MD, MMSc – Massachusetts General Hospital

Michael D. Shapiro, DO, MCR – Wake Forest University School of Medicine

Michael Szarek, PhD – University of Colorado, CPC Clinical Research

“We are honored to welcome such a distinguished group of experts to our Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board,” said Emil deGoma, MD, Senior Vice President of Medical Research at Tourmaline. “The depth and breadth of their collective expertise across atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), heart failure, vascular medicine, imaging, genetics, and biostatistics will be invaluable as we advance pacibekitug for cardiovascular diseases. A growing body of evidence continues to support the therapeutic potential of IL-6 inhibition in ASCVD and beyond.”

For more information about Tourmaline Bio and pacibekitug, please visit https://www.tourmalinebio.com .

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006).

About Pacibekitug

Pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006) is a long-acting, fully-human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. Pacibekitug has been previously studied in approximately 450 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six completed clinical trials. Tourmaline is developing pacibekitug in thyroid eye disease (TED) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration.

