Totus Medicines to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totus Medicines, a clinical stage, precision medicines company leveraging AI-powered small molecule drug discovery to advance a differentiated pipeline of therapeutics against high-value, historically difficult to drug targets in multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that Nassim Usman, President & CEO will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13-16, 2026, in San Francisco.

“2025 was a pivotal year for Totus, marked by clinical validation of our TOS-358 PI3Kα program and rapid advancement of our IRF5 (interferon regulatory factor 5) program coming out of our covalent drug discovery platform OmniDEL” said Nassim Usman, President & CEO of Totus Medicines. “As we enter 2026, we are well positioned to deliver important clinical and preclinical milestones that we believe can significantly expand the impact of our pipeline across oncology and immunology.”

TOS-358 PI3Kα (Oncology)

Totus will review interim Phase 1 clinical data from its lead PI3Kα program, a covalent pan-mutant, α-specific inhibitor which is currently in clinical development for metastatic breast cancer and other solid tumors:

Achieved strong monotherapy clinical anti-tumor activity with encouraging signals of meaningful durability across multiple solid tumor types

Demonstrated a potentially class-leading safety and tolerability profile, ideally positioning it for combination therapy development which is currently enrolling

Advanced the program into TOS-358 + fulvestrant combination therapy in HR+Her2- metastatic breast cancer patients

Key 2026 milestone: Phase 1b interim clinical data readouts in H2 2026, including doublet- and triplet combination regimens

IRF5 (I&I)

Totus will also highlight rapid progress on its second program targeting IRF5, a genetically and functionally validated target across a range of I&I diseases:

Achieved in vivo proof of concept (PoC) with lead molecules in acute preclinical models as well as profound reductions in cytokine expression in Lupus patient cells

with lead molecules in acute preclinical models as well as profound reductions in cytokine expression in Lupus patient cells Advanced from target identification to in vivo PoC in nine months, underscoring the speed and productivity of the Totus OminDEL platform

Obtained high-resolution crystal structures of initial hits bound to IRF5, enabling ongoing structure-guided optimization

Key 2026 milestone: Development Candidate (DC) nomination by year-end 2026

About Totus Medicines

Totus Medicines is a clinical-stage, precision medicines company, discovering novel covalent small molecules against previously undrugged or difficult to drug targets, based on its proprietary AI-powered OmniDEL platform (DNA-encoded covalent library technology). The company's lead program, TOS-358, the first and only covalent PI3Ka inhibitor in clinical development, has shown efficacy, response and long-term disease control with class-leading tolerability in breast, endometrial and head & neck cancers. The company's lead pre-clinical program is targeting IRF5, a key genetically validated but previously undrugged target across multiple I&I indications. For more information, please visit www.totusmedicines.com

