TMC announces three specialist service lines to accelerate drug development for biotech and pharma companies

London, UK — 11 November 2025

TMC, a global pharma services company with a 25-year track record of successful partnerships with small to mid-sized biotech and pharmaceutical companies, has announced a strategic reorganisation of its services into three focused areas: TMC Consulting, TMC Clinical and TMC Commercial.

The move is designed to deliver deeper expertise, greater agility and more seamless end-to-end support across the full product lifecycle — from pre-clinical right through to commercialisation.

‘Helping bring complex treatments to life is a privilege, one that defines everything we do at TMC. Over our 25-year history, we've built a solid foundation where our strength lies in our people —specialist experts who bring both precision and commitment to everything we do. Our three focused service areas are designed to harness this expertise and support biotech and pharma companies throughout their drug development programme,’ says Simon Estcourt, CEO.

What the new structure delivers

TMC Consulting will provide expert-led strategic and operational consultancy services, spanning regulatory affairs, clinical development, pharmacovigilance, medical services and quality management. The service is led by Nichola Worship, Director of Consulting Services. Nichola brings extensive senior leadership experience in clinical project and portfolio oversight, resource and risk management, and a strong track record of delivering complex programmes in neuroscience, immunology and infectious diseases.

TMC Clinical specialises in early-phase clinical development solutions for rare disease, complex oncology and advanced therapeutic modalities. The team is led by Dr Victoria Datsenko, Director of Clinical Services. A medically qualified doctor with over 20 years of global clinical development experience, Victoria brings expertise in oncology and cell therapy, providing hands-on oversight of multi-phase clinical programmes to ensure precision and speed across all clinical operations.

TMC Commercial will offer flexible full-service drug commercialisation services in the EU and UK. Catherine Moncad, Director of Commercial Services, leads this team. Catherine brings extensive regulatory and commercial experience across data management, regulatory affairs, and research and development. Her expertise spans over-the-counter medicines, generics, devices and prescription pharmaceuticals, equipping biotech and pharma companies with the guidance and infrastructure needed to launch and scale successfully in Europe.



From early-stage clinical development to market access and drug commercialisation, TMC is now in an exceptional position to continue providing a full range of integrated pharma services — covering all phases of drug development — for small to mid-sized biotech and pharma companies.

Estcourt added, ‘Whether a company is advancing a rare disease treatment, pioneering an advanced therapeutic modality or preparing for market entry in the EU and UK, TMC is the pharma services company with the agility, insight and infrastructure to make it happen.’

ENDS

About TMC

TMC is a global pharma services company supporting small to mid-sized biotech and pharma companies worldwide — across all stages of drug development.

TMC’s experienced, senior specialists help biotech and pharma companies navigate clinical and regulatory complexity, accelerate drug development timelines and bring life-changing therapies to patients faster through expert, end-to-end support across clinical development, functional execution and drug commercialisation.

Media enquiries

For further information or images, please contact:

Sharon Campion

Director, Marketing

+44 (0)1252 842255

Sharon.Campion@TMCPharma.com