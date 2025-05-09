Tivic Health to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 15th Via Conference Call and Webcast

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a diversified therapeutics company harnessing the power of the immune and autonomic nervous systems to fight disease and restore health, today announced that it will report its first quarter results for 2025 via pre-recorded conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET.

Teleconference Details:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0779

International: 1-201-389-0914

Conference ID: 13753498

Webcast Link

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717125&tp_key=322c3ca4f6

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health is a diversified therapeutics company harnessing the power of the immune and autonomic nervous systems to fight disease and restore health. Tivic Health’s bioelectronic program is developing non-invasive medical devices that personalize key stimulation parameters for the vagus nerve to deliver meaningfully improved effects on measures of the autonomous nervous system compared to current treatments, which are often invasive, ineffective or both.

Tivic Health’s biopharma program’s lead product candidate is the TLR5 agonist, Entolimod™, which is in late-stage studies to treat acute radiation syndrome (ARS). The FDA has granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation to Entolimod™ for ARS. Tivic is also preparing to file an investigational new drug (IND) application and to initiate a phase 2 clinical study for Entolimod™ for the treatment of neutropenia.

TLRs are a class of protein that plays a key role in the innate immune system. We believe that Entolimod’s mechanism of action provides unique, highly sought-after attributes in the treatment of indications in addition to ARS and neutropenia. Tivic Health has the option to license three additional indications: lymphocyte exhaustion, immunosenescence, and chronic radiation syndrome.

Tivic Health already has an FDA-approved over-the-counter device, ClearUP®, that treats sinus pain and pressure and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information about Tivic Health, visit: https://ir.tivichealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including as a result of Tivic Health’s interactions with and guidance from the FDA; the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; the company’s future development of its ncVNS treatment, Entolimod and Entolasta; changes to the company’s business strategy; timing and success of clinical trials and study results; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; consummation of any strategic transactions; the company’s need for, and ability to secure when needed, additional working capital; and the company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to the company, and other important factors, see Tivic Health’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hanover International, Inc.

ir@tivichealth.com