Tivic Announces Special Webcast To Discuss Its Recent Acquisition of CDMO Assets - Highlighting Near-Term Strategic Potential and Immediate Contributions to Accelerated Drug Development Timelines

Conference Call to be Hosted on Monday, January 12 at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:TIVC), a late-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that Management will host a special conference call to further discuss the company's recent acquisition of certain contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) assets as announced on December 11, 2025. The call will cover how the acquisition has accelerated key strategic priorities and development and commercialization timelines, as well as discuss other near-term potential benefits.

WHO: Jennifer Ernst, Chief Executive Officer of Tivic Michael K. Handley, Chief Operating Officer of Tivic and President of Tivic Biopharma WHEN: Monday, January 12, 2026 -1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time Questions can be submitted in advance to ir@tivichealth.com. WEBCAST URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2865/53398 DIAL-IN NUMBERS: Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 525246

"Tivic's acquisition of CMDO assets, now branded Velocity Bioworks, in December 2025 capped a year of dramatic transformation for Tivic," stated Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic. "As an in-house manufacturing resource, it already has had the intended impact of lowering costs, removing outsourcing delays, and accelerating the validation of the manufacturing process of Entolimod™. In fact, we believe it will enable us to submit a biologics license application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ahead of schedule, compared to other outsourcing options. As a stand-alone CDMO, Velocity Bioworks has become a new revenue engine for Tivic and is built to deliver fast, high-quality biologic production for third-party customers, filling an area of unmet need for small and medium sized development-stage biotechnology companies."

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic's biologics compounds activate an innate immune pathway to prevent cell death in the bone marrow and epithelial tissues across systems impacted by radiation and age. The company's pipeline includes lead drug candidate, Entolimod™ for acute radiation syndrome, neutropenia, and to treat lymphocyte exhaustion, as well as Entolasta™, which is an immunologically optimized variant of Entolimod™ for chronic applications. To learn more about Tivic, visit: https://ir.tivichealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Systems Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including as a result of interactions with and guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory authorities; the ability of the company to achieve the expected benefits from the acquisition of CDMO assets within expected time frames or at all; changes to the company's relationship with its partners; timing of submission of a biologics license application to the FDA; timing and success of clinical trials and study results; the failure to obtain FDA or similar clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA or similar regulations; the company's future development of its ncVNS treatment, Entolimod™ and Entolasta™; changes to the company's business strategy; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; the company's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates in the future; the potential opportunities that may be available to the company and its product candidates in the future; the company's need for, and ability to secure when needed, additional working capital; the company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tariffs, inflation, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to the company, and other important factors, see Tivic's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hanover International, Inc.

ir@tivichealth.com

Media Contact:

DJ@FastrackPR.com

