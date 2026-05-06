TISSIUM APPOINTS MARC QUARTULLI AS VICE PRESIDENT OF CLINICAL AFFAIRS

Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, May 5th, 2026 – TISSIUM, a Medical Technology company pioneering biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today it has appointed Marc Quartulli as its Vice President of Clinical Affairs.

The addition of Marc Quartulli to TISSIUM’s executive leadership team reflects the company’s continued focus on advancing its clinical strategy, generating robust clinical evidence to support regulatory approvals and adoption, and strengthening its readiness for commercialization in key markets. The company continues to build its capabilities in the US and Europe to deliver on its vision of creating the future of tissue reconstruction.

Maria Pereira, Deputy CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of TISSIUM, said: “Marc brings a strong track record in leading global clinical programs and translating innovative technologies into meaningful clinical outcomes. His expertise will be essential as we continue to expand our clinical footprint in our three indications (atraumatic peripheral nerve repair, atraumatic hernia repair, cardiovascular sealing) and accelerate the development of our platform to benefit patients worldwide.”

Marc Quartulli brings extensive experience in clinical development and medical affairs across the medical device industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Clinical Affairs at AlvaMed, Inc. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Conformis, including Vice President Clinical Affairs, Professional Affairs & Market Access where he led global clinical strategies and supported market access initiatives for innovative orthopedic solutions.

“I am excited to join TISSIUM at such a pivotal time in its development. The potential of its technology to address significant unmet needs in tissue reconstruction is highly compelling. I look forward to working closely with surgeons and clinical partners to advance robust clinical programs and help bring these innovations to patients.,” he added.

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM is a clinical and commercial stage MedTech company based in Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, and with a manufacturing site in Roncq, France. The company is pioneering a proprietary platform of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, programmable, elastomeric polymers designed to address critical unmet needs in atraumatic tissue repair and tissue reconstruction.

TISSIUM’s diversified pipeline includes one commercial product and six products in development across three core verticals: atraumatic

sutureless nerve repair, atraumatic hernia repair, and cardiovascular sealants. Each solution is designed to optimize tissue repair through controlled and consistent procedures with specialized delivery and activation devices to maximize the performance and usability of its products.

Founded in 2013, TISSIUM is built on breakthrough research and intellectual property originating from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women’s Hospital).

For more information, please visit www.TISSIUM.com and follow us on LinkedIn: TISSIUM.

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