Tim Scannell, Former Stryker President & COO, Named Chair of Longeviti Neuro Solutions Amid $10M Capital Infusion From Soleus Capital

Appointment to Chair of the Board and Additional Growth Funding Accelerate Longeviti’s Mission in Developing Platform Solutions for Complex Neurological Disorders

BALTIMORE, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeviti Neuro Solutions, a neurotechnology company with a focus on innovative platform solutions for complex brain disorders, today announces the appointment of Tim Scannell, former President & COO of Stryker Corporation, as Chair of its Board of Directors. The company also reveals a $10 million strategic capital partnership with Soleus Capital to accelerate hiring, product development, and medical education efforts in the United States and abroad.

Scannell brings a wealth of experience in the medical device market having served in leadership positions with Stryker Corporation for over thirty years. He advanced from sales and marketing to executive leadership roles highlighted by ten years as Group President of MedSurg & Neurotechnology and three years as President and COO of Stryker. He was responsible for assisting in the selection and development of the strategies and talent that delivered over the last three decades and continues to deliver outstanding results today.

Scannell is currently scaling MedTech businesses with his involvement as board representative and chair for multiple public and private companies, with the majority offering interaction with neurosciences and neurosurgeons. In his role as Chair, he will assist with formulating strategic plans and providing oversight while serving as a sounding board for management.

Longeviti established a strategic capital partnership with Soleus Capital, a healthcare investment firm based in Greenwich, CT. The firm, which invests in the innovative areas of life sciences including medical technology, biotechnology, diagnostics, and life science tools, has committed $10 million in structured financing to fund key strategic priorities for Longeviti. With this capital, Longeviti is poised to accelerate talent acquisition needs, continued development of its groundbreaking neurotechnology platforms, expand its market presence, and continue delivering life-changing innovations that enhance patient care.

“Tim’s appointment as Chair of the Board brings world-class leadership and unmatched insight from decades of success in building, and leading, high-performing MedTech companies. His experience will be instrumental as we sharpen our strategy and deepen our impact in neurotechnology. Coupled with the $10 million capital infusion from Soleus Capital, Longeviti now has the momentum to grow our team, advance critical research, and accelerate the development and delivery of life-changing solutions for patients with complex brain disorders,” shared Jesse Christopher, Co-Founder and CEO, Longeviti Neuro Solutions.

“I easily said ‘yes’ to joining the Board of Directors for Longeviti, mainly because of the talent. I’ve known several of Longeviti’s leaders for years, and admire their tenacity, persistence, and goals to make an instrumental difference in the neuro industry. Longeviti’s technology is revolutionary and will support the advancement of patient care in neurosciences, creating a value for the industry, our shareholders, and employees,” said Tim Scannell, Chair, Board of Directors, Longeviti Neuro Solutions and former President and COO, Stryker. “I’m honored to share my experiences and opinions to support the success of Longeviti.”

“We were introduced to Longeviti by a respected key opinion leader who had firsthand experience using their innovative products in clinical practice. We were deeply impressed by the company’s mission and strong operating results,” shared Ben Lund, Partner, Soleus Capital. “It was clear to us that with the right capital support, Longeviti could scale its team, reach more clinicians and patients, and amplify its impact on those living with complex brain disorders. We are proud to be part of that growth.”

About Longeviti Neuro Solutions ( https://longeviti.com )

Longeviti Neuro Solutions is a leading innovator in functional neurotechnology, dedicated to developing advanced solutions that improve the lives of patients with neurological conditions during and after surgery, while also returning them to anatomical normalcy. The Baltimore-based company has full manufacturing, packaging, designing, and sterilizing capabilities in-house with multiple FDA clearances, successful FDA audits, and ISO 13485 Certifications. Longeviti has 50 worldwide patents to date.

Longeviti’s mission is to develop innovative platform solutions for complex brain surgery. Its products are currently approved for use in over 120 hospitals across the globe. To date, Longeviti neurosurgical implants have helped over 4,000 patients.

About Soleus Capital ( https://soleuscapital.com/ )

Soleus Capital is a healthcare investment firm based in Greenwich, CT. Founded in 2018, the company currently has ~$2B in assets under management. Soleus partners with companies across three strategies – public equity, private equity and structured credit – and across each of the life sciences subsectors – biotechnology, medical technology, life science tools and diagnostics.

