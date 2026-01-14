Cyriac Roeding is the CEO and cofounder of Earli, a Silicon Valley-based cancer therapeutics firm that creates genetic switches that only turn on in cancer cells, and reprogram them to then produce their own immuno therapies against themselves. Roeding is a serial entrepreneur with prior startups and a $250M acquisition of his prior company shopkick. He also built CBS’s mobile division. In addition, Cyriac Roeding is an investor in startups ranging from CRISPR to brain-machine interfaces to artificial intelligence, including OpenAI, and a dozen top venture capital funds. He was named a Tech Pioneer and Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum.