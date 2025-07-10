SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tilray Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 28, 2025

July 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, after market close on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray’s Investor Relations website.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investors@tilray.com
Pro-TLRY@prosek.com

Media
news@tilray.com


New York Canada Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Manhattan skyline
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in New York
May 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac