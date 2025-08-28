Tilray Brands Successfully Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today announced that it received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that Tilray is again in compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement set forth in 5450(a)(1) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. To achieve this, the Company’s shares were required to close at $1.00 or higher for at least 10 consecutive trading days. According to Nasdaq’s notice, Tilray maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days from August 13, 2025 to August 26, 2025, thereby meeting the minimum bid price requirement. As a result, Nasdaq has closed the matter.

Irwin Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, stated, “Tilray Brands is unwavering in its commitment to growth and innovation, and our progress reflects the strength of our global platform. As a leader at the intersection of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, Tilray is redefining consumer products and driving innovation on a global scale. Our robust portfolio and international distribution network empower us to deliver innovative products and meaningful experiences to consumers, patients, and partners around the world. Together with all of our stakeholders, we are building a future that meets consumer demand wherever they are across cannabis, beverage, and wellness categories.”

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things the timing, ratio and completion of the Reverse Stock Split and expected strategic benefits and cost savings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

Pro-TLRY@prosek.com

Media

news@tilray.com