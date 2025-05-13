Thryv Therapeutics to Share Recent Clinical Results and Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a series of novel serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors for cardiovascular diseases, today announced its participation in two upcoming prominent investor conferences in New York City. The company will share recent clinical results in Long QT Syndrome presented at the 2025 Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting and recent developments for its pre-clinical and clinical programs for both heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

Clinical Results Presented at HRS 2025

On April 27, 2025, Thryv presented new clinical data from Part 2 of the Wave I study at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Annual Meeting. The study enrolled adult patients with genetically confirmed Long QT Syndrome Type 2 or Type 3 who received oral doses of LQT-1213 at either 7 mg TID or 16 mg TID for 2⅓ days (seven total doses). LQT-1213 appeared to be generally well-tolerated across both dose groups.

Clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions in QTcF interval were observed in the high dose cohort. Key regulatory endpoints for Long QT Syndrome – such as QTcF area under the curve (AUC) and maximal peak-to-trough effects – demonstrated mean reductions of up to 11 milliseconds (p=0.028) for QTcF AUC. In a subsequent analysis of peak-to-trough changes, the 53 milliseconds (p<0.0001) reduction in QTc is consistent with publications of other drugs studied but not approved for this indication.

These results provide important clinical proof-of-concept that LQT-1213 – part of Thryv's series of highly selective SGK1 inhibitors – may offer a disease-modifying approach and lay the foundation for continued clinical development of SGK1 Inhibitors for Long QT Syndrome.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Dates: May 20–21, 2025

May 20–21, 2025 Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 21, 2025 , at 9:30 am EST (Track IV – 2 nd Floor)

, at (Track IV – 2 Floor) Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Thryv Therapeutics will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors about its future program plans and Series B financing throughout the conference.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Dates: June 3–5, 2025

June 3–5, 2025 Location: New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Thryv Therapeutics will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

To request a meeting at either conference, please contact: admin@thryvtrx.com

Study Highlights

Wave I is a multi-part, first-in-human proof-of-concept clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and efficacy of LQT-1213 in patients with both acquired and congenital forms of Long QT Syndrome.

Part 1 results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session in March 2024 . Read the full poster here

. Read the full poster Part 2 is a single-blind, placebo run-in, multiple-dose safety study in participants with cLQTS Type 2 or 3. Results were presented at the Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting in April 2025 . Read the full abstract here

More about the Wave I study (Parts 1 and 2) can be found at: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05906732.

About Thyrv's SGK1 Inhibitors

Thryv Therapeutics is advancing a series of potent and selective SGK1 (serum and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1) inhibitors that target the underlying causes of electrical and structural remodelling which leads to cardiac conditions such as Long QT Syndrome, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation.

In heart tissue, SGK1 has been shown to adversely affect ion channel function and surface expression. Its activation is implicated in prolongation of the QT interval, contributing to both congenital and acquired forms of LQTS and adverse outcomes in cardiometabolic diseases such as heart failure and atrial fibrillation. Inhibition of SGK1 may address the root cause of electrical dysfunction and offer a disease-modifying therapy by targeting both electrical and structural remodeling of cardiomyocytes.

About Long QT Syndrome (LQTS)

Long QT Syndrome (LQTS) is a disorder of the heart's electrical system that delays ventricular repolarization, prolonging the QT interval on an ECG. This can lead to torsade de pointes — a potentially fatal arrhythmia — and sudden cardiac death.

LQTS can be congenital, caused by mutations in cardiac ion channel genes (commonly LQT1, LQT2, or LQT3), or acquired, resulting from medications or medical conditions. Congenital LQTS is a rare orphan disease, affecting approximately 1 in 2,000 people worldwide.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation with potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

