Thryv Therapeutics to Participate in UBS, RBC Capital Markets, and Jefferies Healthcare Conferences

Sharing Progress on a Pipeline of First-in-Class SGK1 Inhibitors Targeting High-Risk Cardiovascular Populations

MONTREAL, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors for inherited and acquired cardiometabolic diseases, today announced its participation in three upcoming prominent investor conferences in New York City.

The company looks forward to updating investors on recent pipeline progress, including:

Active enrollment in the Wave II Phase 2/3 trial of THRV-1268 in Long QT Syndrome

FDA Fast Track designation granted to THRV-1268

Anticipated initiation of a Phase 2a study in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) later this year

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Dates: May 18–19, 2026

May 18–19, 2026 Presentation: Monday, May 18, 2026, at 1:15 pm ET

Monday, May 18, 2026, at 1:15 pm ET Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Format: Company presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Dates: May 19–20, 2026

May 19–20, 2026 Presentation: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:30 am ET

Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:30 am ET Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Format: Company presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Dates: June 2–4, 2026

June 2–4, 2026 Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Format: One-on-one investor meetings

To request a meeting at any of the conferences, please contact: admin@thryvtrx.com.

About Thryv's SGK1 Inhibitors



Thryv Therapeutics is developing a series of potent and selective SGK1 (serum and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1) inhibitors as first-in-class therapies for rare inherited and acquired cardiometabolic diseases with high unmet need. SGK1 is a genetically validated therapeutic target in heart failure that drives major forms of residual risk and poor outcomes in patients despite current therapies, including chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and arrhythmic risk. In heart tissue, SGK1 activation also adversely affects ion channel function and drives QT interval prolongation, contributing to both congenital and acquired forms of Long QT Syndrome.

Thryv's lead program is in a Phase 2/3 trial for Long QT Syndrome, a genetic heart rhythm disease, and has the potential to become the first approved disease-modifying therapy for the condition. THRV-1268, an orally administered SGK1 inhibitor being evaluated in the trial, recently received FDA Fast Track designation, with a potential NDA submission anticipated around 2028. Thryv is also expanding its platform into prevalent acquired diseases, including heart failure, cardiomyopathies, and cardiometabolic syndromes. A Phase 2 trial targeting a high-risk segment of heart failure, which affects approximately 1 million U.S. patients, is expected to begin in 2026.

About Thryv Therapeutics



Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering precision medicine approaches to treating genetic arrhythmia syndromes and acquired cardiometabolic diseases through potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

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SOURCE Thryv Therapeutics Inc.