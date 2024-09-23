SUBSCRIBE
Thryv Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat During 2024 RBC Capital Markets Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Conference

September 23, 2024 | 
1 min read
  • Thryv Therapeutics to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics announced today its participation in the upcoming 2024 RBC Capital Markets Private Company Virtual Conference. Thryv will attend on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, and will sit for a fireside chat from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.

Company management will also host and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule one-on-one meetings with the team, please contact admin@thryvtrx.com.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat indications including Congenital Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), atrial fibrillation and heart failure, with potent and selective inhibitors of Serum Glucocorticoid inducible Kinase (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thryv-therapeutics-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-during-2024-rbc-capital-markets-biotechnology-private-company-virtual-conference-302254876.html

SOURCE Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

