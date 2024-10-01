Thrive Bioscience Welcomes Christiaan Erik Engstrom as Chief Operating Officer and VP of Corporate Development and Finance

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive Bioscience, Inc., a Boston-based manufacturer of instruments for advanced imaging, analytics, and automation for cell-based research and the delivery of medicine, is pleased to announce that Christiaan Engstrom, MBA, has been hired as its Chief Operating Officer and VP of Corporate Development and Finance.



As a member of the senior management team, Engstrom’s responsibilities include delivering operational excellence across the organization, advancing strategic collaborations, and direct responsibility for the finance, manufacturing, service, regulatory, and human resources functions.







Thomas Farb-Horch, CEO of Thrive Bioscience, expressed the importance of his addition to the management team, “Christiaan’s experience and talents in internal operations, financing, manufacturing, service, and external collaborations will support Thrive’s rapid growth as an international provider of advanced data-generating instruments for the life sciences.”

Previously, as CEO and Board Director at Evia Bio, Engstrom established a revenue-generating cryopreservation company based on advanced technology from the University of Minnesota. As the Founder, CEO, and Board Director of Cell Culture Company, Engstrom established a successful bioreactor manufacturing business and a GMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that served the therapeutic, diagnostic, and research markets, specifically focused on the immunotherapy and cell therapy sectors. Earlier in his career, Engstrom was COO of Medical Advanced Pain Specialists (MAPS), the largest pain management clinic group in the nation at the time, and sold the group to a private equity firm. He obtained his undergraduate and MBA degrees from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management.

Regarding his appointment, Engstrom said, “I look forward to joining Thrive Bioscience’s executive team and combining my experience in driving value for shareholders in the life sciences with Thrive Bioscience’s superb products that bring needed data, analytics and automation to cell biology.”

About Thrive Bioscience

Thrive Bioscience, located in the Boston area, is an innovative provider of instruments and software for automated live cell and tissue imaging, including integrated analytics and automation. Thrive Bioscience delivers imaging solutions that enable breakthrough insights into cell behavior, significantly advancing research and drug discovery. Additional information: www.thrivebio.com .

Contact: Todd Lewis, Chief Commercial Officer; Email: todd.lewis@thrivebio.com; Office: +1 (978) 720-8054.

