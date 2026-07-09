Three New Independent Members Join Orano Med’s Governing Board

VILLEJUIF, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orano Med, a subsidiary of the Orano group specializing in nuclear medicine, announces the appointment of Caroline Germa, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Philippe Archinard as independent members of the Governing Board dedicated to the company’s biotech activities. They will work alongside Fabrice Chouraqui, a member of the Governing Board since 2022, whose mandate continues.

With deep expertise spanning oncology, clinical development, biotechnology, innovation and corporate governance at leading global healthcare companies, the three new members further strengthen the Board’s ability to support Orano Med’s development.

With more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Caroline Germa has deep expertise in oncology. She is currently Chief Medical Officer of Triana Biosciences and a member of Transcenta’s Scientific Advisory Board. Caroline previously held senior leadership roles in oncology clinical development at AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Novartis. She states: “I am enthusiastic about bringing my clinical and medical expertise to help Orano Med realize its potential in the field of nuclear medicine.”

Jean-Pierre Bizzari has a strong track record in oncology clinical development. Previously, he notably served as Vice President, Head of Oncology Clinical Development at Celgene and Sanofi-Aventis. Today, he is Chairman of the Board of NETRIS Pharma, and a Board member of Oxford BioTherapeutics, Aprea Therapeutics and ADC Therapeutics. Jean-Pierre currently also serves as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the National Cancer Institute in France, and as Chairman of the EORTC New Drug Advisory Committee in Belgium. “I am glad to contribute my oncology experience, gained across major global pharmaceutical companies, to advance Orano Med’s clinical pipeline,” declares Jean-Pierre Bizzari.

Philippe Archinard brings strong experience in developing innovative biotechnology companies and leading strategic partnerships. He is currently a consultant and business angel, chairs Fabentech and serves on the Board of Directors of bioMérieux and several oncology start-ups. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Innovation and Partnerships at the Institut Mérieux, after having led Transgene as Chairman and CEO. He will put his expertise to work for Orano Med’s development: “Drawing on my background in biotechnology and in structuring strategic partnerships, I am looking forward to helping strengthen Orano Med’s position in the global landscape of radioligand therapy.”

For Guillaume Dureau, Chairman of Orano Med’s Governing Board and Senior Executive Vice President of Projects & Innovation, R&D at Orano, “Orano Med illustrates how the Group intends to leverage its nuclear expertise in new sectors with high potential. The arrival of the new members on the Governing Board will reinforce the combination of our industrial and nuclear expertise with extensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This complementarity is a key asset in supporting Orano Med’s development and the ambitions we hold for the company.”

Frederic Desdouits, CEO of Orano Med, adds: “We are pleased to welcome Caroline Germa, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Philippe Archinard to Orano Med’s Governing Board. Their backgrounds, spanning clinical development, oncology, biotechnology and innovation, represent a major asset in supporting our next development phase. Their expertise will strengthen the Board alongside Fabrice Chouraqui, who has been with us for almost four years. I would also like to thank Thierry Laugel and Michael McMurphy for their contribution and continued support over the past years.”

The appointments occur at a pivotal moment for Orano Med, as the company accelerates the progress of its clinical pipeline and strengthens its industrial platform for producing lead-212 alpha therapies, with the ambition of bringing new therapeutic options to patients with cancer.

Regina Jehle

Head of Communications and Public Affairs

communication@oranomed.com

Tel. : +33 6 74 56 11 31