Thorlabs Mini2P Imaging System Leverages poLight ASA TLens® for Optimal Neurological Imaging

Imaging Workflow System on Display at Neuroscience 2024, Booth #1101

HORTEN, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Imaging--poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today announced that Thorlabs’ Miniature Two-Photon Imaging System (Mini2P) features the TLens® Silver tunable optics, delivering fast multiplane imaging with a <0.4ms response time in freely moving specimens. Available in two MEMS scanner configurations, the lightweight, head-mounted design allows for hundreds of neurons to be monitored in a single field of view (FoV) with visualization of up to a thousand cells achievable through X/Y/Z tunable calcium imaging. The Thorlabs Mini2P and complete Imaging Workflow System is on display at the Society for Neuroscience conference in booth #1101.









“We have made notable enhancements to the original Zong/Moser/Kavli design, delivering improved imaging results at different depths and orientations of in vivo neural activity,” said Jeff Brooker, Life Science CTO at Thorlabs VA Imaging Research. “Leveraging the low-power, fast poLight TLens® electrotuneable lens, researchers can capture better z-scanning data with reduced signal-to-noise ratios in low light settings. TLens® enables fast and stable imaging of multiple interleaved planes, as well as 3D functional imaging, providing critical insights that will advance neurological research.”

“We continue to be amazed at the progress achieved with Mini2P technology,” said Dr. Oyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. “Thorlabs imaging system enables researchers to ‘see’ a new level of brain functionality, and we are pleased to continue our fruitful collaboration.”

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates “the human eye” experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight’s TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

About Thorlabs

Thorlabs, a vertically integrated photonics products manufacturer, was founded in 1989 to serve the laser and electro-optics research market. As that market has spawned a multitude of technical innovations, Thorlabs has extended its core competencies in an effort to play an ever-increasing role to serve the Photonics Industry at the research end, as well as the industrial, life science, medical, and defense segments. The organization’s highly integrated and diverse manufacturing assets include semiconductor fabrication of Fabry-Perot, DFB, and VCSEL lasers; fiber towers for drawing both silica and fluoride glass optical fibers; MBE/MOCVD epitaxial wafer growth reactors; extensive glass and metal fabrication facilities; advanced thin film deposition capabilities; and optomechanical and optoelectronic shops.

