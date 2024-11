Third Harmonic Bio to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases, today announced that Chris Murphy, Chief Financial and Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:35 a.m.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Third Harmonic Bio website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases through the development of novel, highly selective, small-molecule inhibitors of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target. Third Harmonic Bio’s lead product candidate, THB335, is a titratable, oral, small molecule inhibitor that is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: www.thirdharmonicbio.com .

