Theromics Appoints Andrew C. Zeringue as Chief Executive Officer

-Zeringue brings 18 years of interventional oncology and thermal ablation leadership experience-

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ablation--Theromics Inc., a biotechnology company advancing the field of ablation therapeutics for minimally invasive cancer treatment, today announced the appointment of Andrew C. Zeringue as Chief Executive Officer. Andrew brings nearly two decades of expertise in interventional oncology, thermal ablation and the commercialization of innovative medical technologies. He has a proven track record of advancing emerging technologies from FDA clearance, to early commercialization through scalable market adoption.

"We reviewed many candidates for this position and Andrew's extensive experience in interventional oncology and thermal ablation quickly distinguished him as the right choice to steer Theromics into its next chapter," said Joseph Amaral, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Theromics. "Under Andrew's leadership we are confident the company is well positioned to advance its platform technologies toward commercialization and deliver innovative solutions that help physicians address cancer treatment challenges, including reducing the risk of local cancer recurrence."

Theromics is focused on developing innovative biomaterial technologies designed to support more predictable energy delivery and improved treatment consistency in minimally invasive cancer therapies, including technologies intended to help address the challenge of local tumor recurrence following ablation procedures. The company is currently advancing its HeatSYNC™ gel platform, designed to enhance thermal energy transfer within soft tissue during ablation procedures, toward FDA clearance and clinical adoption.

Andrew has held senior leadership roles at companies developing and commercializing innovative interventional oncology and thermal ablation products including Quantum Surgical, NeuWave Medical (Ethicon-a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) BTG (acquired by Boston Scientific) and AngioDynamics. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in scaling multiple first-in-category platforms and has worked extensively with physicians, academic medical centers, health systems, and executive leadership teams to advance emerging technologies through commercialization and clinical adoption. Andrew is also co-founder of MedTech Angels, a physician- and operator-led investment group focused on supporting early-stage FDA-regulated medical device companies.

"I believe Theromics is uniquely positioned to help advance the next generation of local tumor therapy," said Andrew C. Zeringue. "Local recurrence following minimally invasive cancer treatment remains a significant clinical challenge, and Theromics is developing technologies designed to support more effective and predictable therapy delivery. The company’s founders are internationally recognized thought leaders in interventional oncology, and I am honored to join them in their mission to reduce recurrences following ablation therapy through the field of ablation therapeutics."

About Theromics Inc.

Theromics is a biotechnology company advancing the field of ablation therapeutics for minimally invasive cancer treatment. The company’s proprietary HeatSYNC™ and CryoSYNC™ biomaterial platforms are designed to enhance energy transfer within soft tissue to support more predictable energy delivery, improved treatment consistency and more effective local therapy. Theromics is also developing future applications that combine localized therapeutics with thermal ablation through its TACT™ (Thermally Activated Combination Therapy) platform, with the goal of improving local treatment outcomes while reducing systemic exposure associated with traditional therapies.

Corporate Contact:

Andrew C. Zeringue

Phone Number: +1 (985) 969-2111

E-mail: info@theromicsinc.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

E-mail: michelle@linndencom.com