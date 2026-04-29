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Thermo Fisher Scientific to Host Investor Day - April 28, 2026

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, will hold its 2026 Investor Day on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City.



The format will feature presentations by members of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s senior management team and conclude with a Q&A session.

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of our website, https://ir.thermofisher.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.


Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

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