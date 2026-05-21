Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Industry Leadership, Growth Outlook and Long-Term Value Creation at 2026 Investor Day

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, hosted its Investor Day today. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marc N. Casper and members of the senior leadership team highlighted the company’s industry leadership and the essential role of its best-in-class products and services to customers around the world.

"Our customers value Thermo Fisher as their trusted partner,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman and chief executive officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our unique scale and depth of capabilities advance scientific discovery and position us incredibly well in an increasingly AI-enabled world.”

Casper continued, “We have a track record of delivering share gain through our proven growth strategy, operational excellence through our PPI Business System and creating value through disciplined capital deployment. We are incredibly well positioned in attractive and improving end markets to create value for our stakeholders and build a very bright future for our company. We are actively managing the company to deliver outstanding financial performance in the short- and long-term.”

At today’s event, Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted:

Attractive end markets that are fueled by enduring long-term trends Thermo Fisher serves an attractive $255 billion market with improving demand trends and strong long-term growth fundamentals.





Incredibly well-positioned industry leadership Our industry-leading businesses enable our customers’ success and benefit from the scale and depth of our combined capabilities.





Proven growth strategy drives share gain Innovation: Our cutting-edge technologies accelerate our customers’ innovation and enhance their productivity. Trusted Partner: Our expertise, scale, and depth of capabilities make us the partner of choice to solve customers’ most important challenges. Commercial engine: Our exceptional reach and depth of engagement create a competitive advantage.





Practical Process Improvement Business System (PPI) enables outstanding execution PPI is the core of Thermo Fisher’s culture, with a focus on continuous improvement that drives quality, productivity and customer allegiance and engages every colleague to find a better way, every day.





AI is a powerful accelerator for the company’s future AI will accelerate scientific breakthroughs and improve productivity and returns on drug discovery – fueling additional investment into our customers’ drug pipelines and driving additional demand for our capabilities. We are uniquely positioned to capture AI-driven growth through our presence across the full drug development value chain. AI and automation are accelerating the impact of PPI across the company as we deploy the capabilities at scale.





Disciplined approach to capital deployment creates tremendous value A disciplined combination of strategic M&A and returning capital to shareholders enables us to further strengthen the company’s industry leadership and creates significant value for our shareholders.





Outstanding track record of financial performance and an exceptional long-term outlook Thermo Fisher’s proven growth strategy and disciplined approach to capital deployment position the company to deliver 7% organic revenue CAGR and low-teens adjusted EPS growth over the long term.



Webcast Replay

To access the presentation materials from today’s investor event, visit the Company’s investor relations website.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those relating to the growth of our end markets, our growth strategy and our business generally. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Thermo Fisher uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share which excludes certain transaction-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition and significant transaction-related third-party costs; restructuring and other costs/income; amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the previous items, benefits from tax credit carryforwards, the impact of significant tax audits or events, equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and the results of discontinued operations, as applicable. Thermo Fisher excludes the above items because they are outside of the company's normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods. We also use organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of acquisitions/divestitures and the effects of currency translation. Thermo Fisher reports this measure because its management believes that in order to understand the company’s short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of acquisitions/divestitures and/or foreign currency translation on revenues. Thermo Fisher management uses this measure to forecast and evaluate the operational performance of the company as well as to compare revenues of current periods to prior periods. Thermo Fisher believes that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of the company's core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. Thermo Fisher does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items such as the timing and amount of future restructuring actions and acquisition-related charges as well as gains or losses from sales of real estate and businesses, the early retirement of debt and the outcome of legal proceedings. The timing and amount of these items are uncertain and could be material to Thermo Fisher’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Media Contact Information:

Sandy Pound

Phone: 781-622-1223

E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Website: www.thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com