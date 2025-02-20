Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced Karen S. Lynch has been elected to its board of directors, effective February 19, 2025. The appointment brings the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 12.





Ms. Lynch is a seasoned health care executive with over three decades of experience in the industry. As the former president and chief executive officer of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), a leading health solutions company, she was responsible for leading more than 300,000 employees. Under Ms. Lynch’s leadership, CVS Health touched the lives of more than 120 million consumers through its health care benefits and pharmacy benefits management businesses, and presence in over 9,000 community health destinations across the U.S. Prior to her service as president and CEO of CVS Health, Ms. Lynch served as an Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of Aetna, and prior to that, Ms. Lynch held a number of executive positions at Aetna Inc., a health insurance company, Magellan Health Services, a health care management company, and at Cigna Corporation, a global health insurance company. Ms. Lynch began her career as a Certified Public Accountant at the auditing firm Ernst & Young LLP, and has previously served as a board member of CVS Health and U.S. Bancorp.

“We are extremely pleased to have Karen join the board,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Her knowledge and insight will be an incredible asset as we continue to scale our company and deliver for our stakeholders.”

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

