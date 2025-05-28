Thermo Fisher Scientific Celebrates Precision Oncology Advancement at ASCO 2025

Company to highlight continuous innovation, pharma partnership, and commitment to advancing cancer care through poster presentations and booth demos

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, will showcase some of the technologies that have helped power precision oncology at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Through poster presentations, abstracts, and an end-to-end presence across oncology diagnostics, clinical trials, and drug development, Thermo Fisher will demonstrate how its integrated solutions – from biomarker discovery to commercialization – are improving access to targeted cancer therapies.

By advancing NGS technologies that prioritize speed, accuracy, and accessibility, the company, through its clinical sequencing business, is helping to ensure that patients in all care settings benefit from the latest innovations. This year marks a significant milestone for Thermo Fisher: a decade of pharma partnership in NGS companion diagnostics development and commercialization, supporting new drug launches globally with decentralized in-country CDx solution.

This commitment extends to its clinical research capabilities. Over the past five years, Thermo Fisher has supported more than 750 hematology and oncology clinical trials, involving over 175,000 patients at more than 35,000 sites in over 100 countries. Through its PPD™ clinical research business, the company takes a patient-centered approach to trial design and execution, ensuring that studies are not only scientifically rigorous but also more accessible and inclusive.

“Reflecting on the last decade of partnership with pharmaceutical companies and their therapeutic innovations, we’re proud to continue our legacy as a trusted partner and celebrate the impact these collaborations have had on expanding access to precision cancer care,” said Kathy Davy, president of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Behind every test is a patient waiting for answers. That’s what drives us – equipping clinicians with fast, reliable insights so they can make confident, timely treatment decisions that change lives.”

Davy will deliver opening remarks at the Canadian Evening at ASCO 2025, hosted by Breast Cancer Canada. Held Friday, May 30, at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, this event brings together researchers, clinicians, advocates, and industry leaders to celebrate progress in cancer research.

Research and Abstract Highlights at ASCO 2025

At ASCO 2025, researchers from Thermo Fisher and its customers will present new data on precision oncology, including:

Assessment of Homologous Recombination Deficiency and BRCA Status ( Abstract 3130 , Poster presentation) - evaluates a decentralized NGS assay for identifying HRD and BRCA mutations in ovarian cancer.

- evaluates a decentralized NGS assay for identifying HRD and BRCA mutations in ovarian cancer. Combined Genomic Profiling of cfDNA and ctDNA – demonstrates how dual analysis of cfDNA and ctcDNA using a prostate cancer-specific panel can provide complementary molecular insights.

– demonstrates how dual analysis of cfDNA and ctcDNA using a prostate cancer-specific panel can provide complementary molecular insights. Association between Targeted Therapy and Survival in Patients with AML ( Abstract e23283

Attendees can connect with Thermo Fisher experts at booth #12049 to learn more about how the company supports oncology programs from research through commercialization.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Jen Carroll

Phone: (760) 583 - 8898

Email: jen.carroll@thermofisher.com

Jessika Parry

Phone: 419-266-4016

Email: jparry@greenoughagency.com