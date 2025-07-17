Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sanofi Expand Strategic Partnership to Enable Additional U.S. Drug Product Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher to Acquire Sanofi’s Steriles Manufacturing Site in Ridgefield, New Jersey to Produce Critical Medicines for Sanofi

Enables Additional U.S. Manufacturing Capacity to Serve Increased Demand for Pharma/Biotech Customers

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership with Sanofi to enable additional U.S. drug product manufacturing. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will acquire Sanofi’s steriles manufacturing site in Ridgefield, New Jersey and will continue to manufacture a portfolio of therapies for Sanofi. In addition, Thermo Fisher will expand use of the site to meet the growing demand from pharma and biotech customers for U.S. manufacturing capacity. The Ridgefield site is a state-of-the-art sterile fill-finish and packaging facility with a world-class team of more than 200 employees who will join Thermo Fisher following the completion of the transaction.

“Sanofi’s Ridgefield site will strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, enabling us to better support our pharmaceutical and biotech customers with the critical production capacity needed for essential medicines,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher. “We will also expand and further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Sanofi, while investing to bring additional capacity and enhanced capabilities at this site. We look forward to welcoming all Ridgefield employees to Thermo Fisher later this year.”

Brendan O’Callaghan, global head of manufacturing & supply, Sanofi, added, "This expansion of our long-term partnership with Thermo Fisher will help ensure a continued supply of high-quality Sanofi products, maintaining our commitment to American manufacturing and supporting our customers and patients in the U.S., while enabling the future development and growth of the site."

Thermo Fisher operates a leading global sterile fill-finish manufacturing network, which currently includes U.S. sites in Greenville, North Carolina and Plainville, Massachusetts. These sites are integral to the company’s Accelerator™ Drug Development 360° CDMO and CRO solutions, transforming the pharmaceutical value chain for emerging biotech and biopharma companies to speed life-changing medicines to patients.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, Sanofi’s Ridgefield facility will become part of Thermo Fisher's pharma services business within its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

