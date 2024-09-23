Therma Bright Investment Portfolio Company InStatin Secures Mountain West Research Discovery Study Agreement

Clinical research will offer insight for specific targeting of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) that will further support Phase 1 Human Trials

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (“Therma” or the “Company”), a developer and investment partner in cutting-edge diagnostic and medical device technologies, extends its congratulations to strategic investment portfolio company InStatin on its recent agreement with Mountain West Research to conduct a comprehensive non-GLP discovery study. The pivotal study will explore the pharmacokinetics of the InStatin innovative statin inhalant solution’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in both lung and systemic blood circulation.

The goal of this pre-clinical research is to provide crucial insights to aid InStatin’s team in furthering the development of its advanced therapeutic solution for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The research will help clarify how to properly target delivery of the solution’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in the lungs to enhance the efficacy, bioavailability, and overall treatment outcomes.

“The research efforts between InStatin and Mountain West Research underscores our investment portfolio company’s commitment to our vision of ‘Transforming Innovation into Wellness” with the pursuit of developing effective asthma and COPD treatments,” said Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. “We are confident that the findings from this study will validate the potential of innovative lung delivery systems and their positive impact on patient health.”

InStatin continue to push the boundaries of pharmaceutical research in respiratory solutions, and this study marks an important step towards unlocking new possibilities in treatment methodologies. The results are anticipated to play a critical role in guiding the next phases of InStatin’s product development in preparation for Phase 1 human trials.

Nova1Advisor’s report, as announced in a BioSpace article, projects the Asthma Treatment market size will “hit around USD 39.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.” Therma Bright owns 17% in InStatin with the SAFE investment increasing the Company’s ownership in the future at a discount to the next round of financing secured by InStatin.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today’s most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

Therma Bright Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO

rfia@thermabright.com

