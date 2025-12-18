Therma Bright Inc. Investee Company, InStatin Expands its Inhaled Statin Programs to include COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) as its Lead Indication.

Includes Asthma in its strategic plans and Strengthens its Team in 2024-2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX0) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to provide an update on Investee company, InStatin.InStatin, a biotechnology company developing inhaled statin therapies for respiratory diseases, today reported significant progress from June 2024 through December 2025, despite a challenging investment climate. The company has refined its clinical strategy, advanced its lead molecule, and expanded its leadership and advisory teams."Despite capital headwinds, we have made disciplined and meaningful progress across our pipeline, team, and strategy," said InStatin's CEO, Andy Clark. "Our decision to expand our focus to include COPD as a lead indication and continue to include asthma in our development plans, reflects a clear path to addressing 2 major unmet needs with the same dosing and product, and the promising preclinical data for INS-102 gives us strong momentum heading into 2026."Key Developments:Focus on COPD: Following input from its expanded Clinical Advisory Board, InStatin has designated Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) as its lead clinical indication for inhaled statin therapy, based on clear unmet medical and commercial need.New Lead Molecule: Preclinical studies identified INS-102 as the company's new lead statin candidate, demonstrating improved pharmacokinetics (PK) and longer lung residence time compared to earlier candidates. A proprietary dry powder formulation has undergone PK testing successfully in animals.Dr. Amir Zeki, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, commented: "Transitioning to INS-102 was a data-driven decision. It enhances lung retention profile in preclinical models and positions us well for clinical studies. Ongoing pre-clinical studies will further elucidate its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilatory potential relevant to both asthma and COPD."Team Growth: InStatin has added two senior executives: Samantha Miller (Corporate Development) and Johanna Sporrer (Clinical and Translational Medicine). The Advisory Board has been strengthened with the addition of Professor Sir Peter Barnes, Professor Gunther Hochhaus, and Dr. Jeffry Weers. "We are honored to welcome world-class advisors and talented executives to our team," said the CEO. "Their deep expertise in pulmonary drug development and clinical strategy is invaluable as we advance our lead candidate toward the clinic."Clinical and CMC Progress: Detailed clinical development plans for COPD and asthma are now in place. An agreement is being pursued with Kindeva Drug Delivery to develop nebulizer and pMDI formulations, with deferred payment until funding is secured.Intellectual Property: In addition to two licensed patents under international examination, InStatin has filed a new provisional patent on novel inhaled statin formulations invented by Dr. Jeffrey Weers. The IP team is actively prosecuting these assets.Fundraising and Visibility: InStatin continues to pursue a $35 million funding round in 2026 to advance to proof-of-concept clinical studies. The company will present at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2026, the RESI Conference, and the UC Davis Biotech Innovation Gallery. It was also featured at the Respiratory Innovation Summit during the American Thoracic Society conference in May 2025."We are actively engaging with investors to secure the capital needed to reach clinical proof-of-concept," said Samantha Miller, Head of Corporate Development. "Presenting at premier healthcare investment conferences provides an excellent platform to share our story and progress with the investment community."Looking Ahead:InStatin remains focused on advancing its inhaled statin therapy toward clinical proof-of-concept in COPD and asthma, leveraging a strengthened team, clear clinical strategy, and ongoing investor engagement.About InStatin:InStatin is a preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to repurposing statins for inhaled delivery to treat inflammatory respiratory diseases, beginning with COPD and asthma.Therma Bright is pleased to report the progress at InStatin. InStatin remains committed to advancing towards clinical trials and realizing its potential to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of respiratory diseases.Therma Bright develops and partners on cutting-edge diagnostic and medical device technologies that address key healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX0). Visit:Rob Fia, CEOCertain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events such as current and future development of InStatin and related technology as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to several factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit