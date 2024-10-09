Theratechnologies to Present Data at IDWeek 2024 Highlighting Advances in Treatment and Management of Complications in People with HIV

MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced three upcoming poster presentations at IDWeek 2024, taking place October 16-19 in Los Angeles, Calif.



One poster presents data linking excess visceral abdominal fat (EVAF) to increased cardiovascular risk in people with HIV, while a second poster documents how use of tesamorelin, a growth hormone-releasing factor (GHRF) analog, to reduce EVAF can lower cardiovascular disease risk in persons with HIV. Another poster reports on the study design and baseline characteristics of the PROMISE-US trial, an observational, real-world study of ibalizumab, a CD4-directed post-attachment inhibitor of HIV, in heavily treatment-experienced patients with multidrug resistance.

“The IDWeek poster presentations shed new light on important medical issues facing people with HIV,” said Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Theratechnologies. “As people live longer with HIV and with greater exposure to anti-retroviral medicines, they may experience higher amounts of excess visceral abdominal fat and risk multidrug resistance. We look forward to sharing our findings with HIV clinicians and researchers at this premier meeting on infectious disease.”

Theratechnologies will present the following posters at IDWeek 2024:

Title: Impact of Tesamorelin on Cardiovascular Disease Risk Prediction Scores in Phase 3 Studies Treatment Arms: Subanalysis

Lead Author: Steven Grinspoon, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass.

Steven Grinspoon, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass. Date & Time: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM PT

Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM PT Session Title: HIV: Complications and Coinfections

HIV: Complications and Coinfections Location: Halls JK

Halls JK Poster Board Number: P-433



Title: Cardiovascular Risk Scores and Insulin Resistance are Higher with Excess Visceral Abdominal Fat in People with HIV in the Modern Antiretroviral (ART) Era.

Presenting Author: Karam Mounzer, MD, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa.

Karam Mounzer, MD, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. Date & Time: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM PT

Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM PT Session Title: HIV: Complications and Coinfections

HIV: Complications and Coinfections Location: Halls JK

Halls JK Poster Board Number: P-453



Title: A Prospective and Retrospective Observational Study of Multidrug-Resistant Patient Outcomes with and without Ibalizumab in a Real-World Setting: United States (PROMISE-US) Study Design and Baseline Characteristics

Presenting Author: Dr. Charlotte-Paige Rolle, M.D., Orlando Immunology Center and Emory Rollins School of Public Health, Orlando, Fla.

Dr. Charlotte-Paige Rolle, M.D., Orlando Immunology Center and Emory Rollins School of Public Health, Orlando, Fla. Date & Time: Thursday October 17, 2024, 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM PT

Thursday October 17, 2024, 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM PT Session Title: HIV: Treatment

HIV: Treatment Location: Halls JK

Halls JK Poster Board Number: P-565



IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists.

