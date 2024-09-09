Theratechnologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that the Company’s President and CEO, Paul Lévesque will be presenting at two investor conferences in September. Members of the Theratechnologies management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conferences.



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024 Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel Presentation Details: Virtual presentation accessible online to conference attendees on the morning of Monday, September 9, 2024 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 17-19, 2024 Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York Presentation Details: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 18 at 8:00-8:30 a.m. ET in Track 4, Empire Ballroom 1

