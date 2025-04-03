Therapixel and Onsite Women’s Health Announce Partnership to Deploy MammoScreen® AI for Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection Across National Provider Network

PARIS and CHICAGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapixel, creators of MammoScreen®, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) solution for breast cancer screening, today announced a strategic partnership with Onsite Women’s Health, one of the nation’s largest in-office breast health and imaging networks. Through this collaboration, Onsite will offer MammoScreen across its 150+ locations to elevate patient care, while empowering radiologists with AI-driven insights to support earlier and more accurate cancer detection.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring life-saving technology to women across the United States,” said Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel. “By integrating MammoScreen into their workflow, Onsite Women’s Health is leveraging the most comprehensive breast cancer screening AI available—delivering faster, more accurate readings and ultimately improving patient outcomes across its network.”

“At Onsite, we’re constantly evaluating opportunities to elevate the standard of care we deliver,” said Jillian Wright, CEO of Onsite Women’s Health. “We’re committed to equipping our radiologists with the best technologies available to ensure the highest quality of care for our partner practices and, most importantly, our patients. We believe MammoScreen will optimize our ability to detect breast cancer as early as possible and save more lives.”

MammoScreen uses deep learning to assist radiologists by identifying subtle abnormalities that may be missed during manual review. It has demonstrated the ability to detect 42% of cancers one year prior to diagnosis, and 38.5% two years prior. The technology also reduces reader fatigue and inter-reader variability, improving consistency and equity in patient care. Additionally, by increasing specificity, MammoScreen helps lower unnecessary recalls—minimizing anxiety and inconvenience for patients.

By integrating MammoScreen into its clinical workflow, Onsite radiologists and partner practices will benefit from added diagnostic confidence, improved efficiency, and streamlined operations—all to support better outcomes for the patients they serve.

“What attracted us most to this partnership was a shared goal: to improve outcomes for women,” added Wright. “By bringing together our national footprint with MammoScreen’s powerful technology, we’re delivering on our mission to make high-quality breast care more accessible, personalized, and effective.”

About Onsite Women’s Health

In partnership with forward-thinking providers across the country, Onsite Women’s Health offers comprehensive in-office breast health and imaging services – including 3D screening mammography, automated screening breast ultrasound, diagnostic mammography/breast ultrasound and lifetime breast cancer risk assessment. Onsite is committed to saving more women’s lives through earlier cancer detection and is materially impacting breast cancer screening compliance and detection rates through offering convenient access to mammography, contracting with breast-focused radiologists, and utilizing the most innovative equipment and AI-powered technology available on the market. By offering the ability to risk-assess patients using tools powered by AI, Onsite supports the providers’ ability to offer personalized and precise care plans to patients based on individual risk profiles. Onsite services increase patient satisfaction, improve breast health services and offer an additional revenue opportunity for practice partners. Since its founding in 2008, Onsite has performed more than two million exams across 26 states.

About Therapixel

Therapixel is a leading medical imaging company specializing in AI-driven solutions for radiology. With a focus on breast cancer screening, Therapixel empowers radiologists with cutting-edge technology to improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance workflow efficiency, and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes. Committed to innovation and quality, Therapixel continually pushes the boundaries of AI to support healthcare professionals in detecting cancers earlier and more effectively.

