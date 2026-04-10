Theralase(R) Closes $CAN 2.66 Million Financing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Theralase® Technologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed both a non-brokered private placement offering ("") of units ("") and a Line Of Credit ("").On closing of the Offering, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 6,404,700 Units at a price of $CAN 0.26 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $CAN 1,665,222.Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company ("") and one common share purchase warrant (""). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $CAN 0.36 per share for a period of 5 years following the date of closing.The $CAN 1,000,000 revolving LOC was secured through an agreement with Desjardins.The Company plans to use the proceeds of both financings to further the Phase II BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("") Carcinoma In-Situ ("") clinical study currently underway, commencement of Good Laboratory Practice ("") toxicology analysis for Rutherrin®, working capital and general corporate purposes.An aggregate of 937,400 Units, representing gross proceeds of $243,724 were issued to certain insiders of the Corporation. Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -("") and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9, such insider subscriptions are a "related party transaction." The Corporation is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 in connection with the insider subscriptions in reliance on section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as no securities of the Corporation are listed or quoted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ stock market or any other stock exchange outside of Canada or the United States. Additionally, the Corporation is exempt from obtaining minority shareholder approval in connection with the insider subscriptions in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the aggregate value of the insider subscriptions does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation. Due to the limited time between the launch and the close of the Offering, there will be less than 21 days between the date the Corporation files its material change report in respect of the Offering and the completion date of the Offering.In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder's fee of $15,241, through the issuance of 58,620 common shares. In addition, the Company issued 29,310 non-transferable finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.36 per share for a period of 5 years following the date of closing.The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (""), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for, the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States. unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirement is available. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful; including, the United States.All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, which expires on August 11, 2026.The Offering is subject to receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.Roger DuMoulin-White, B.Sc, P.Eng, Pro.Dir, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Theralase®, stated, "Closing of the $CAN 2.66 million financing, in conjunction with the previously announced $CAN 1.1 million equity financing completed on March 10, strengthens our balance sheet and provides the Company with additional capital to execute on its strategic initiatives. In 2026, the Company plans to file new drug applications to Health Canada and the FDA seeking marketing approval of its light-activated drug, Ruvidar®, in the treatment of BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS."Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses.Additional information is available atandNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release contains Forward-Looking Statements ("") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include; but, are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to small molecules and their drug formulations. FLS may be identified by the use of the words ", "", "", "", "", "", "", "", "" and similar expressions; including, statements related to the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future research, development and commercialization of the Company's small molecules; their drug formulations; preclinical research; clinical studies and regulatory approvals.These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to fund and secure regulatory approvals to successfully complete various clinical studies in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Other risks include: the ability of the Company to successfully commercialize its small molecule and drug formulations; access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations is available on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company or at all; the Company's small molecule and formulations may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical studies; the Company fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.Readers should not unduly rely on these FLS, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that FLS will prove to be accurate as such FLS involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the FLS.Although the FLS contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these FLS.All FLS are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such FLS.For investor information on the Company, please feel to reach out1.866.THE.LASE (843.5273)416.699.LASE (5273)Kristina Hachey, CPAChief Financial Officer X 224To view the source version of this press release, please visit