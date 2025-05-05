Theralase Clinical Data Presented at Canadian Bladder Cancer Forum and American Urological Association

Study II Interim Clinical Data1:

Performance to Primary Objective:

Primary Endpoint Performance (CR at any Point in Time) # % Confidence Interval (95%) Complete Response ("CR") 40 62.5% [43.1, 81.9] Total Response (CR and IR) 44 68.8% [48.5, 89.1]

Performance to Secondary Objective:

Secondary Endpoint Performance (Duration of CR) (450 Days) # % Confidence Interval (95%) Complete Response ("CR") 18 45.0% [24.2, 65.8]

Performance to Tertiary Objective:

Tertiary Endpoint Performance (Safety) (450 Days) # % Safety 64 100.0%

Patient Response Chart:

Kaplan-Meier Curve:

Serious Adverse Events

1 - Grade 1 (resolved within 9 days)

3 - Grade 2 (resolved within 1, 1 and 33 days, respectively)

7 - Grade 3 (resolved within 1, 2, 3, 4, 4, 82 and unknown days, respectively)

3 - Grade 4 (resolved within 3, 6 and 8 days, respectively)

1 - Grade 5

unrelated

About Study II:

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of small molecules and their formulations, able to be activated by light, radiation, sound and/or other drugs, intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that its latest interim clinical data was recently presented at the Canadian Bladder Cancer Forum 2025 and the American Urological Association 2025 Annual Meeting.The interim clinical data from Theralase®'s multicenter Phase II Bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("")-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("") Carcinoma In-Situ ("") study ("") was presented by Dr. Girish Kulkarni in podium presentations. Dr. Kulkarni, M.D., Ph.D., FRCSC is a urologic surgeon in the Department of Surgical Oncology, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, a professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Toronto and the lead principal investigator in the Theralase® study.The interim clinical data presented represents world-class safety and efficacy in the treatment of BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS with a light-activated small molecule. Numerous patients have demonstrated durations of response of 3 years or greater, with 1 patient demonstrating a duration of response of over 7 years, after a single treatment.Theralase® has enrolled and treated 79 patients in Study II, who have been provided the primary Study Procedure (therapeutic dose of Theralase®'s lead small molecule Ruvidarlight-activated by the TLC-3200 medical laser system), with completion of enrollment expected by mid-2025.81% (64/79) of treated patients have completed the clinical study or have been prematurely removed by the PI according to the clinical study protocol are used in the efficacy analysis below.For the primary endpoint, 62.5% (40/64) of patients treated demonstrated a Complete Response ("") (negative cystoscopy and negative urine cytology) at any point in time).Including patients, who demonstrated an Indeterminate Response ("") (negative cystoscopy and positive or suspicious urine cytology), the Total Response increases to 68.8% (44/64).For the secondary endpoint, 45.0% (18/40) of patients, who achieved a CR, maintained their CR response for at least 12 months (450 days from date of Study Procedure).For the tertiary endpoint, 100% (64/64) of patients experienced no Serious Adverse Events ("") directly related to the Study Drug or Study Device.25.0% (10/40) of patients who achieved a CR, continue to demonstrate a CR at 24 months from the date of the Study Procedure.20.0% (8/40) of patients who achieved a CR continue to demonstrate a CR at 36 months from the date of the Study Procedure.33% (1/3) of patients enrolled in the Phase Ib NMIBC clinical studytreated once with the Study Procedure has demonstrated a sustained CR lasting over 7 yearsTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The Swimmer's plot is a graphical representation of the interim clinical results (n=64) for patients who achieved a CR at any point in time and their response up to and including 1170 days.As can be seen in the plot, certain patients (indicated by arrows), who have demonstrated an initial CR at 90 days continue to demonstrate a duration of that response for 3 years or more.The Kaplan-Meier ("") Curve illustrates graphically, for patients who have achieved a CR, the duration of CR and probability of that CR continuing in the future, when all clinical data of the Study II is analyzed.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:According to the KM Curve, if CR is obtained, then the patient has a ≥ 53.0%, ≥ 35.9% and ≥ 26.1% chance of remaining cancer free for 1, 2, and 3 years, respectively.For 79 patients treated in Study II, there have been 15 Serious Adverse Events ("") reported:Theralase® believes all SAEs reported to date areto the Study II Drug or Study II Device.Pending regulatory approval, this innovative technology represents a significant opportunity for an advancement in bladder cancer treatment, with only one treatment, by providing a safe and effective therapy for patients, who have exhausted their standard of care therapeutic options and are facing radical cystectomy (bladder removal).Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated, "Roger DuMoulin-White, B.Sc., P.Eng., Pro.Dir., President and Chief Executive Officer, Theralase® stated, "CIS of the bladder is an aggressive type of NMIBC characterized as a flat, high-grade tumour confined to the urothelial layer. NMIBC comprises approximately 75% to 80% of all bladder cancers, with CIS found in about 10% of cases.Management of CIS of the bladder remains a complex and challenging endeavor due to its high rate of recurrence and progression. Although it is typically grouped with other NMIBCs, its higher grade and aggressiveness make it a unique clinical entity. Intravesical BCG is the standard first-line treatment given its superiority to other agents; however, high rates of BCG failure highlight the need for additional therapies.CIS in the bladder is associated with a less favourable prognosis. It is more likely to recur after treatment. There is also a greater risk of CIS developing into Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("").Llano A, Chan A, Kuk C, Kassouf W, Zlotta AR. Carcinoma In Situ (CIS): Is There a Difference in Efficacy between Various BCG Strains? A Comprehensive Review of the Literature. Cancers (Basel). 2024 Jan 5;16(2):245. doi: 10.3390/cancers16020245. PMID: 38254736; PMCID: PMC10813486.Tang DH, Chang SS. Management of carcinoma in situ of the bladder: best practice and recent developments. Ther Adv Urol. 2015 Dec;7(6):351-64. doi: 10.1177/1756287215599694. PMID: 26622320; PMCID: PMC4647140.The Canadian Urological Association Office of Education partnered with Bladder Cancer Canada, Dr. Peter Black (Chair) and Dr. Kala Sridhar (Vice-Chair) of Bladder Cancer Canada's Medical Advisory and Research Board to organize an important educational event dedicated to the research and treatment of bladder cancer. The meeting hosted over 60 participants from a multi-disciplinary setting, with urologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, clinicians, scientists, researchers and patients, in a live setting in Toronto, Ontario.The American Urological Association ("") is a professional association in the United States for urology professionals. It is headquartered at the William P. Didusch Center for Urologic History in Maryland. AUA works with many international organizations, representing urologists from across the world. The 2025 event in Las Vegas, Nevada hosted over 10,000 urologists and healthcare professionals.Study II utilizes the therapeutic dose of the patented Study Drug (Ruvidar) (0.70 mg/cm) activated by the proprietary Study Device (TLC-3200 Medical Laser System). Study II utilizes the therapeutic dose of the patented Study Drug (Ruvidar) (0.70 mg/cm) activated by the proprietary Study Device (TLC-3200 Medical Laser System). Study II is focused on enrolling and treating approximately 90 BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS patients in 14 clinical study sites located in Canada and the United States.Ruvidar™ (TLD-1433) is a small molecule, able to be activated by light, radiation, sound and/or other drugs, intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecule compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.