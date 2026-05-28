Theolytics’ Ongoing US Phase 1 OCTOPOD-IP Trial of THEO-260 in Ovarian Cancer to be Presented as a Trial in Progress at ASCO 2026

THEO-260 is an oncolytic immunotherapy developed for effective targeting of cancer cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts, whilst inducing immune activation in stroma-rich tumours

US trial (OCTOPOD-IP) is exploring safety and tolerability of intraperitoneal delivery of THEO-260 in high-grade serous or endometroid ovarian cancer

Oxford UK, May 28th, 2026. Theolytics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies, announces that its Phase 1 OCTOPOD-IP clinical trial of THEO-260, a novel oncolytic immunotherapy, given by intraperitoneal delivery in patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer will be presented as a ‘Trials in Progress’ poster at the 2026 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) World Congress. ASCO is taking place in Chicago, US from May 29 – June 2.

The trial is led by Amir A. Jazeri, MD, Vice Chair for Clinical Research and the Director of the Gynecologic Cancer Immunotherapy Program in the Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Details of the ASCO presentation are:

A phase I trial of intraperitoneal THEO-260 in patients with high-grade serous or endometrioid ovarian cancer

Presenter : Amir A. Jazaeri, MD,

: Amir A. Jazaeri, MD, Abstract Number: TPS5635

TPS5635 Session : Gynecologic Cancer

: Gynecologic Cancer Poster Board: 297b

297b Place / Time: Hall A, Monday June 1, 09.00-12.00am (CDT)

The abstract is available online on the ASCO website (click here).

Dr. Jazaeri commented, “Ovarian cancer remains a significant cause of death in the US with almost 18,000 women predicted to die from the disease in 2026. Within this patient population, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer presents a high unmet need with few effective treatment options, and I am excited to lead this clinical trial to investigate whether THEO-260 can bring significant benefit to these patients.”

David Apelian, Theolytics’ CEO, added, “Ovarian and other solid cancers are characterized by a rich stromal component with a high proportion of cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs). This creates an immunosuppressive environment that limits the therapeutic impact of immunotherapy approaches. With THEO-260, we aim to overcome this barrier by harnessing its ability to target and destroy cancer cells and CAFs and explore complementary routes of administration through IP delivery in the US OCTOPOD-IP trial and IV delivery in our ongoing Phase 1/2a OCTOPOD-IV trial in the UK, Spain and Canada.”

The US OCTOPOD-IP trial (NCT07211659) will assess the safety and tolerability of THEO-260 administered directly to the peritoneal cavity (IP delivery) in PROC patients and includes extensive biomarker studies to showcase THEO-260's differentiated mode of action.

For more information about the trial, please click here.

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About Theolytics

Theolytics is working to develop best-in-class oncolytic immunotherapies. The company has pioneered a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted adenoviral candidates suitable for direct and systemic intravenous delivery.

The company is focused on the advancement of its lead programme THEO-260 in clinical trials with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with stroma-rich solid cancers, for whom current treatment options are limited. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and haematological malignancies where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics was founded in 2017, is headquartered in Oxford UK, and is backed by international life sciences investors Taiho Ventures, M Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Epidarex Capital, Sound Bioventures, BGF and Oxford University Innovation.

For more information, please see our website www.theolytics.com

About THEO-260

Positioned to tackle the complex, immune-suppressed nature of advanced solid tumours, THEO-260 is an oncolytic immunotherapy demonstrating effective killing of cancer cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts, whilst inducing immune activation, in advanced preclinical models, including extensive panels of ovarian cancer patient samples. THEO-260 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial by intravenous delivery in ovarian cancer patients (OCTOPOD-IV) (NCT06618235). A clinical study of THEO-260 administered by intraperitoneal delivery to advanced ovarian cancer patients (OCTOPOD-IP) is also underway in the US in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (NCT07211659).

Contact

Theolytics

David Apelian, CEO

enquiries@theolytics.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall, Mark Swallow

Theolytics@medistrava.com