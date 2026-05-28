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Kailera walks path paved by Lilly in post-IPO ‘catalyst-rich period’

May 28, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
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Kailera Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of weight loss medicines that mirrors Eli Lilly’s: an injectable GLP-1/GIP dual agonist like Zepbound, an oral GLP-1 like Foundayo and a triple-G therapy like retatrutide.

After a record-breaking $625 million IPO, Kailera Therapeutics will tread a relatively safe road as the biotech’s trifecta of obesity drugs follow in the footsteps of one of the industry’s leading weight-loss players.

“We view Kailera’s broad GLP-1-based pipeline as largely de-risked through clinical and commercial validation from competitor programs, especially those from Eli Lilly,” William Blair told investors in a Wednesday note.

Kailera’s lead asset is ribupatide, a dual agonist of the GLP-1 and GIP receptors, much like Lilly’s mega-blockbuster Zepbound. Kailera is also advancing a small-molecule GLP-1 pill called KAI-7535 and a “triple-G” agonist dubbed KAI-4729—assets that work similarly to Lilly’s recently approved Foundayo and investigational retatrutide, respectively.

Despite the high bar that Lilly has set in the obesity market, there remains a place for Kailera, William Blair contended, noting that the company’s medicines could provide “options for patients with various weight-loss goals and across the full treatment journey.”

Kailera made a huge splash last month when it went public with a $625 million raise—the largest biotech IPO haul in history, topping Moderna’s $600 million from late 2018. Kailera launched in October 2024 with $400 million in starting capital and ex-China rights to a clutch of weight-loss assets from China’s Jiangsu Hengrui. Before going public, the biotech in October 2025 brought in $600 million in series B proceeds.

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Now trading on the Nasdaq, Kailera is “heading into a catalyst-rich period” with clinical updates on the horizon for all of its obesity programs, according to William Blair.

On Wednesday, for instance, the biotech announced the initiation of a Phase 2b study testing higher doses of injectable ribupatide, with data expected next year. Ribupatide is also entering a broad Phase 3 weight-loss program called KaiNETIC. Initial findings are slated for 2028.

Kailera on Wednesday also provided data for its weight-loss pill KAI-7535 from a Phase 3 diabetes study conducted by Chinese partner Hengrui. At 32 weeks, patients taking the drug saw a 1.40% to 1.68% decrease in HbA1c levels, a measure of blood average sugar concentrations over the last two to three months. Placebo comparators saw a 0.06% drop in HbA1c.

Hengrui will report Phase 3 data for KAI-7535 in obesity later this year, Kailera said.

As for the triple-G drug, the biotech reported a mean weight reduction of 16% at 12 weeks, as compared with 5.4% in placebo counterparts, based on data from a Phase 1 study conducted in China. Kailera plans to initiate an early-stage program for KAI-4729 outside China, with data expected next year—where it will face high expectations set by Lilly’s retatrutide. The Big Pharma’s asset earlier this month elicited 28.3% weight reduction over 80 weeks.

“We anticipate 2027 to be a catalyst-rich year” for Kailera, William Blair analysts told investors on Wednesday, adding that the biotech is “positioned to be a strong contender in the obesity market.”

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IPO
UPDATE: Kailera breaks biotech IPO record with $625M debut
Obesity-focused Kailera Therapeutics debuted on the Nasdaq Friday after raising a record $625 million, beating Moderna’s $600 million from 2018.
April 17, 2026
 · 
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 · 
Tristan Manalac
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Obesity Weight loss IPO GLP-1
Kailera Therapeutics
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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