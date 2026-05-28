Kailera walks path paved by Lilly in post-IPO ‘catalyst-rich period’

After a record-breaking $625 million IPO, Kailera Therapeutics will tread a relatively safe road as the biotech’s trifecta of obesity drugs follow in the footsteps of one of the industry’s leading weight-loss players.

“We view Kailera’s broad GLP-1-based pipeline as largely de-risked through clinical and commercial validation from competitor programs, especially those from Eli Lilly,” William Blair told investors in a Wednesday note.

Kailera’s lead asset is ribupatide, a dual agonist of the GLP-1 and GIP receptors, much like Lilly’s mega-blockbuster Zepbound. Kailera is also advancing a small-molecule GLP-1 pill called KAI-7535 and a “triple-G” agonist dubbed KAI-4729—assets that work similarly to Lilly’s recently approved Foundayo and investigational retatrutide, respectively.

Despite the high bar that Lilly has set in the obesity market, there remains a place for Kailera, William Blair contended, noting that the company’s medicines could provide “options for patients with various weight-loss goals and across the full treatment journey.”

Kailera made a huge splash last month when it went public with a $625 million raise—the largest biotech IPO haul in history, topping Moderna’s $600 million from late 2018. Kailera launched in October 2024 with $400 million in starting capital and ex-China rights to a clutch of weight-loss assets from China’s Jiangsu Hengrui. Before going public, the biotech in October 2025 brought in $600 million in series B proceeds.

Now trading on the Nasdaq, Kailera is “heading into a catalyst-rich period” with clinical updates on the horizon for all of its obesity programs, according to William Blair.

On Wednesday, for instance, the biotech announced the initiation of a Phase 2b study testing higher doses of injectable ribupatide, with data expected next year. Ribupatide is also entering a broad Phase 3 weight-loss program called KaiNETIC. Initial findings are slated for 2028.

Kailera on Wednesday also provided data for its weight-loss pill KAI-7535 from a Phase 3 diabetes study conducted by Chinese partner Hengrui. At 32 weeks, patients taking the drug saw a 1.40% to 1.68% decrease in HbA1c levels, a measure of blood average sugar concentrations over the last two to three months. Placebo comparators saw a 0.06% drop in HbA1c.

Hengrui will report Phase 3 data for KAI-7535 in obesity later this year, Kailera said.

As for the triple-G drug, the biotech reported a mean weight reduction of 16% at 12 weeks, as compared with 5.4% in placebo counterparts, based on data from a Phase 1 study conducted in China. Kailera plans to initiate an early-stage program for KAI-4729 outside China, with data expected next year—where it will face high expectations set by Lilly’s retatrutide. The Big Pharma’s asset earlier this month elicited 28.3% weight reduction over 80 weeks.

“We anticipate 2027 to be a catalyst-rich year” for Kailera, William Blair analysts told investors on Wednesday, adding that the biotech is “positioned to be a strong contender in the obesity market.”